The 49ers had concerns that Bill Belichick and the Patriots had something up their (cut-off) sleeves at the 2021 NFL Draft. So much so that their apparent Belichick-induced frights prompted the team to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft — surrendering No. 12 overall pick, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round pick to the Dolphins in the process — to keep the Patriots out of a potential driver’s seat for a quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO