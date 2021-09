Country artist RaeLynn shared via social media that she and husband Josh Davis welcomed their first child into the world. Stating, “7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07 pm -September 8th 2021 we became a family of three! These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world babies are truly a gift.”

