Elmhurst, IL

NOTICE You are invited to atte...

 9 days ago

NOTICE You are invited to attend an open house held by the City of Elmhurst, concerning the proposed construction of improvements at the intersection of York Street and Illinois Route 56 (Butterfield Road). The project will lengthen the eastbound right turn lane and westbound left turn lane along Butterfield Road to improve operations and decrease delays at the intersection. The improvements will also consist of replacing and modernizing the traffic signal equipment, ADA improvements, and extending the sidewalk along the south side of Butterflied Road to Kirk Avenue. The open house will take place on: Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Location: Elmhurst City Hall 209 N York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126 Purpose of the Open House: -Present the proposed plan for the intersection improvements -Obtain public input regarding the project Exhibits will be on display with project team members available to discuss the project and answer questions. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide comments regarding the project. This meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance and planning to attend should contact Kent Johnson, City Engineer of the City of Elmhurst at (630) 530-3024. All other correspondence regarding this project should be sent to: TranSystems Corporation Mr. Jesse Vuorenmaa Project Manager (847) 407-5352 E-mail: jlvuorenmaa@transystems.com Published in Daily Herald September 7, 2021 (4569819) , posted 09/07/2021.

