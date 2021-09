On Sept. 24, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery will open a new exhibit featuring the works of 90 artists who took as their muse the visionary painter Frida Kahlo. The Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek, Calif., put the exhibition together in 2018, asking artists to use Kahlo herself as a theme, her garden, her Mexican culture and her fashion. The show set records at the Bedford Gallery before traveling to New Mexico, Florida, Alabama and Texas before coming to Shreveport. For the Shreveport opening, the Norton is partnering with 318Latino to present what it’s calling “Frida Fest.” On Friday, Sept. 24, the Norton will host an outdoor reception from 4 to 7 p.m. that will include music, family activities, food trucks and the Kahlo exhibit.

