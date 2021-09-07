CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian media claims Arma 3 gameplay footage is proof that Pakistan helped Taliban

Cover picture for the articleFile this under crazy, but several major media outlets in India have been running headlines about Pakistan's military allegedly attacking the resistance forces in Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan. Outlets like Republic, Times Now, and Zee Hindustan claim that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was collaborating with the Afghanistan Taliban to crush the resistance in the country. The problem? The "concrete proof" for this claim is gameplay footage from the popular military combat video game, Arma 3.

