Indian media claims Arma 3 gameplay footage is proof that Pakistan helped Taliban

Pakistan on Saturday claimed its position as the preferred interlocutor in Afghanistan for the Taliban. After three weeks in the background, the main political and military backing of the Islamist guerrillas has sent the head of its powerful secret services, General Faiz Hameed, to Kabul. Although the military man avoided confirming to journalists if he was going to meet with the Taliban leaders, it is the highest foreign official who has visited the country since the regime change that occurred on August 15. The day before, the Pakistani ambassador in Qatar met with one of the members of the group’s Political Office.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO