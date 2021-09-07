CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

RFP NOTICE No. 2022-R0002 The ...

 9 days ago

RFP NOTICE No. 2022-R0002 The College of DuPage is accepting Proposals for Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Provider. The RFP documents, the Zoom Meeting Instructions and Dropbox information may be downloaded from the Procurement Services Website at: www.cod.edu/about/purchasing/ requests/ by clicking on the link for this RFP and following the instructions. Responses are due electronically through Dropbox to Procurement Services no later than 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at which time the Respondents names will be read publicly via Zoom. A pre-proposal conference is scheduled via Zoom for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The pre-proposal conference is not mandatory, but highly recommended. The College of DuPage is committed to the economic development of disadvantaged business enterprises; qualified Minority, Women, and Persons with Disabilities Owned Businesses are highly encouraged to participate. College of DuPage Board of Trustees Reserves the right to reject any and/or all responses. This invitation is issued in the name of the Board of Trustees of College of DuPage, Community College District 502, Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Published in Daily Herald September 7, 2021 (4569909) , posted 09/07/2021.

Comments / 0

 

