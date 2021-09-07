CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear of the Day: Hain Celestial (HAIN)

 8 days ago

HAIN - Free Report) . The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices.

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 14th

CPRI - Free Report) : This provider of women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear watches, jewelry, eyewear and fragrance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days. Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus. Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart |...
Bear of the Day: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

DLTR - Free Report) stock has fallen nearly 20% in 2021 and it tumbled following its second quarter earnings release near the end of August. Wall Street dumped the stock after the discount retail powerhouse warned about supply-chain setbacks and rising costs possibly impacting its profits. The Basics. Dollar Tree...
Bear Of The Day: Anheuser-Busch InBev SANV (BUD)

BUD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) following a recent miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Stocks that miss the number don’t always fall to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) so let’s take a look at why that is the case in this Bear of the Day article.
Bear of the Day: Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

OLLI - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at low prices. The company offers products under Ollie’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way and Commonwealth Classic.
Bear of the Day: American Woodmark (AMWD)

AMWD - Free Report) is getting hit by increasing inflationary pressures. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock is expected to see lower earnings this year even as it raises prices. American Woodmark is one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in America. It sells in major home centers and partners...
Bear of the Day: Benefitfocus (BNFT)

BNFT - Free Report) is a $400 million provider of cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The company's platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. I chose BNFT for the Bear of the Day for a couple...
Bear of the Day: XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO - Free Report) is athird-party logistics provider offering fast, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset-based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. A Big Corporate Shake-Up Earlier this summer, XPO’s board announced that it approved...
PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PTR - Free Report) closed at $47.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
Bear Of The Day: Peloton (PTON)

PTON - Free Report) , a digitally-powered exercise bike company, was provided with one of the most favorable tailwinds it could have asked for amid last year's pandemic lockdowns. With gyms closed, cold weather keeping society inside, and individual consumption turning towards durable (with services nowhere to be found), Peloton's high-end at-home digital bike and other connected equipment were the perfect exercise toys for this environment.
The Case for Investing In Dividend Paying Stocks

We will soon be entering what is likely to be a really strong holiday season, and now would probably be a good time to jump into action. So you may be wondering why I’m talking about this kind of boring all-seasons value-based strategy. For one thing, a boring strategy is...
SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $21.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 31.67% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
5 Top-Ranked Stocks Backed by DuPont Technique for Solid Returns

Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics by investors. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings that a company generates from its equity. To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont...
Seagate (STX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

STX - Free Report) closed at $83.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic storage maker had lost 7.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

EPM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
5 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Stocks That Have Skyrocketed YTD

On Sep 13, Wall Street ended its five-day losing streak buoyed by gains in reopening stocks. Nevertheless, investors have remained cautious this month about the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and a possible slack in the U.S. economic recovery. Market participants are also keenly awaiting the Fed’s decision...
Why Should You Hold PRA Group (PRAA) in Your Portfolio?

PRA Group, Inc. (. PRAA - Free Report) has been in investor’s good books on the back of its solid inorganic growth story and strong cash collections for a while now. Its well-positioned portfolio and receivable income are other highlights of the stock. The stock carries a VGM Score of...
Why is it Worth Retaining Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Stock?

AJG - Free Report) strong results at Brokerage and Risk Management segments, solid cash flows, and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. The company has a stellar track record of beating earnings estimates in the last 12 quarters, with the average being 9.29%. Zacks Rank and...
Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High

SOXX - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of SOXX are up approximately 66.5% from their 52-week low of $286.18/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

PG - Free Report) closed at $145.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.
General Mills (GIS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

GIS - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
