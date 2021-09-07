CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Sept. 7, 2021: Evan Rachel Wood, an open mind will lead to new adventures

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Evan Rachel Wood, 34; Jodie Turner-Smith, 35; Shannon Elizabeth, 48; Michael Emerson, 67. Happy Birthday: An open mind will lead to new adventures. Embrace life, learning and new experiences. Look at the possibilities, and be the one to make your dreams come true. Take the initiative and lean into something you feel passionate about, and good things will transpire. Work with a purpose in mind, and you’ll have no regrets. Live life your way. Your numbers are 3, 11, 15, 26, 35, 59, 44.

