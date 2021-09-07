CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit to visit Pittsburgh Tuesday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Detroit Tigers (65-74, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-89, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -130, Tigers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 29-38 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .297.

The Tigers have gone 30-39 away from home. Detroit has slugged .403 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a mark of .460.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Chasen Shreve recorded his third victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Kyle Funkhouser took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 22 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 21 home runs and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

