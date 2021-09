Megan Best is just getting started with her acting career, but she truly couldn’t have asked for a better start. Since making her on-screen debut in 2018, Megan has been doing her best to show the world that she’s here to stay. Although most of her roles have been on the smaller side, Megan is sure to put 100% into everything she does and she’s hoping her hard work will pay off. If you aren’t familiar with Megan, she’s definitely someone you’re going to want to add to your list. In the years to come, we will probably be seeing a lot more of Megan on the big and small screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Megan Best.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO