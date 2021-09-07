We want to know: What's your favorite restaurant in Western New York?

I am in pure shock. Legitimately, this place is a top three restaurant in our city. If you have not been yet, it is a must go before they close their doors. Several years ago I was introduced to Opa's Schnitzel Haus by my roommate's girlfriend. She kept saying, 'You have to try it, you'll love it'. Really, how good can this schnitzel really be? BOY OH BOY was I wrong. This place does everything right. Amazing appetizers, entrees, desserts, giant beers, even the salad is amazing. Unfortunately, yesterday Opa's announced they're closing their doors permanently in a few weeks.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO