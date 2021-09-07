CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

We want to know: What's your favorite restaurant in Western New York?

By Sara Paulson Meehan
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We don't think Western New Yorkers will have any trouble naming the restaurants they love. Prove us right by taking our survey. The 2021 Family-Owned Business Awards will honor multi-generational and family-owned businesses in Western New York for overall excellence, innovation, ethics, philanthropy and contribution to the strength of the region. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. We are seeking self-nominations from family-owned businesses, as well as nominations from service providers and others that know the business well.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

5 Wings Sauces That We Need Now In Western New York

Buffalo is the home of the chicken wing and boy has the wing come a long way since it was first created at the Anchor Bar. The world's best snack food, The Chicken Wing, was created here in Buffalo way back in 1964 when Teressa Bellissimo created the snack for her son's hungry friends while working late at night at the Anchor Bar.
BUFFALO, NY
timestelegram.com

Here's what you need to know about choosing and enjoying New York State apples

New York is the second-largest apple producing state in the country, second only to Washington State. Look for firm flesh, full color for the type of apple, and lack of bruises. Refrigerate in the crisper section. Cool air maintains quality, juiciness and crispness. Apples stored at room temperature deteriorate ten times faster than refrigerated apples. Handle apples gently to prevent bruising.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘It’s never been this bad’: New York restaurants still hurting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Labor Day 2021 was a reminder of just how much the workforce has changed during the pandemic. After more than a year of economic hardship and lifestyle changes, businesses are still struggling to hire employees. The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit. “It’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
5280.com

Why Your Favorite Colorado Restaurant Might be Closed

It might be because labor shortages are forcing business owners to substantially reduce their hours. As if there haven’t been enough challenges to dining out over the past 18 months, you may be experiencing something new lately: You can’t eat at your favorite restaurant because it’s closed. From not reopening on certain days or for certain meals, to closing suddenly for the night, to shuttering permanently, some restaurants aren’t able to open for service despite demand and lifted pandemic restrictions. So what’s going on?
COLORADO STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Reader Poll: What’s Your Favorite Saimin on O‘ahu?

In the pantheon of local food, few creations are more revered than saimin. It goes back generations, unpretentious and unchanged, every steaming bowl a reminder of simpler times and happy occasions with family and friends. And it’s everywhere—heck, even Hawai‘i McDonald’s sells it. So who serves up your favorite saimin...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

What's your favorite "warm spot" to let your dough rise?

Is it on top of your fridge? In your turned-off oven? Next to a heater? Something else?. I'm doing a little research for my blog and I'd love to know where home bakers go when they're looking for a warm spot in their house. Thanks so much in advance for your answers!
FOOD & DRINKS
KXL

What’s Your Favorite Burger Place???

We’re looking for tips on where to get a GREAT BURGER! What’s your favorite?. Sept. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day, while Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. Where in Oregon and Washington do you go for a great one?. Go to our KXL Facebook Page and leave an answer...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Western New Yorkers
NewsTalk 1290

One of My Favorite Wichita Falls Restaurants is Closing, We Will Miss You Opa’s!

I am in pure shock. Legitimately, this place is a top three restaurant in our city. If you have not been yet, it is a must go before they close their doors. Several years ago I was introduced to Opa's Schnitzel Haus by my roommate's girlfriend. She kept saying, 'You have to try it, you'll love it'. Really, how good can this schnitzel really be? BOY OH BOY was I wrong. This place does everything right. Amazing appetizers, entrees, desserts, giant beers, even the salad is amazing. Unfortunately, yesterday Opa's announced they're closing their doors permanently in a few weeks.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Buffalo Business First

Say cheese: Meet & Eat Charcuterie grows profile

When Kristen Cronyn started playing around with charcuterie boards a year ago, it was mostly a pandemic quarantine therapy to help pass the time. Little did she know it would turn into a business that comes close to rivaling her time at her full-time job as an administrative vice president in M&T Bank’s internal communications unit. Today, Meet & Eat Charcuterie has more than 3,000 followers on Instagram.
BUFFALO, NY
92.9 Jack FM

5 Wings Sauces That We Need Now In Western New York

Buffalo is the home of the chicken wing and boy has the wing come a long way since it was first created at the Anchor Bar. The world's best snack food, The Chicken Wing, was created here in Buffalo way back in 1964 when Teressa Bellissimo created the snack for her son's hungry friends while working late at night at the Anchor Bar.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
countrymessenger.com

What’s your favorite fair food?

I tried to answer that question. It’s almost impossible to pick one. All the food you find at the fair is amazing. Pronto pups, cotton candy, mini doughnuts, and funnel cakes are delicious, but there are two things I must have: caramel apple Sundays and deep-fried cheese curds. I am...
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

FINAL 4: Vote For Your Favorite Western New York School Lunch

School is back in session for most kids in Western New York next week and one of the most favorite periods is lunch. Lunch at school is usually a hit or miss depending on what the lunch staff is making. Taco Tuesdays were always a big hit at West Seneca East when I was a student there in the mid-'90s. Square pizza was also a solid choice. One of my personal favorites was the Turkey Slop that was served around Thanksgiving. It was like the early version of the KFC Famous Bowl. Everything all mixed in together.
EDUCATION
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy