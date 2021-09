In this news update, the latest Mass. COVID-19 data. the state reports the positivity rate sitting at 2.32 percent. Due to the holiday, Data from Friday to Monday is included in this report. There have been 5,500 new cases reported and 12 new deaths due to the coronavirus. So far, 64.5 percent of Mass. residents have been fully vaccinated. The South Hadley school district continues to treat a mold problem and the Chicopee water department is shutting down the main drinking feed between midnight and 2 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday for maintenance. Also, Janna Brown has your forecast.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO