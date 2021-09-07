CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Q&A about the California recall with the man who helped Schwarzenegger win the last one

By Maeve Reston
 8 days ago
(CNN) — With about a week before the California recall election, everyone is looking for clues about the fate of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom -- namely whether enough Democrats will turn out to allow him to keep his job or whether Republicans will pull off a feat that once seemed impossible in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2-to-1. CNN checked in with California-based GOP strategist Rob Stutzman -- who was part of the team that ushered Arnold Schwarzenegger into office in the 2003 recall -- to get his take on the trajectory of this race and why this recall is so different than the one that unfolded 18 years ago. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

