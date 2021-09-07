CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Millions of coffee loving Brits won’t allow anyone else to make them a brew – in case they over-steep the coffee, use tap water, or add too much milk – digitalhub

By Get Market Report
getmarketreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study of 2,000 adults found just under half would rather go thirsty and tired than let someone else make their coffee as they like it “just so”. It emerged 27 per cent are concerned others would make their drink too watery, one quarter worry it will be too strong and 14 per cent are fussy about the size of the mug.

www.getmarketreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Aldi's Adorable Coffee Plant Mugs Are Turning Heads

Coffee is one of the most popular ways that people add a little extra boost to their mornings. While most people usually fill up their mugs with coffee that has already been ground, run through a coffee maker, and maybe even sweetened with cream and sugar, Aldi is now offering their customers a unique new way to get their caffeine fix: With a coffee plant potted in a cozy mug.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

8 best cold brew coffee makers for easy morning caffeine fixes

Having been an enormous success in America, the craze of cold brew coffee is now sweeping across the UK. And the good news is that, while you’ll still find a lot of it compressed into cans or decanted into cartons in coffee shops, you can now make it in your very own home.As it’s a reasonably new phenomenon, cold brew coffee makers are few and far between, but we’ve whittled those available down to the very best on the market. From innovative machines to the simplest of devices, we have got most caffeinated corners covered.The most easy-to-use and affordable makers...
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In South Dakota

You Will Love The Coffee And Ambiance At The Can’t-Miss Wicked Espresso In South Dakota

If you are anything like us here at Only in South Dakota, you know that the best part of waking up isn’t generic store-bought coffee but rather fresh and delicious artisanal drinks made from the most talented of baristas. Are you ready for a little pick-me-up? Then make a plan to take in the coffee and […] The post You Will Love The Coffee And Ambiance At The Can’t-Miss Wicked Espresso In South Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
SPY

Cold Brew vs Iced Coffee — What’s the Difference?

Table of Contents The Basic Difference The Case for Cold Brew The Case for Iced Coffee How To Make Cold Brew How To Make Iced Coffee Ordering a coffee used to be a simple thing — “coffee” was a drink, not a category. Of course, more choice is a good thing, but it can be confusing when you’re at the cafe’s counter scanning the menu and there’s a line forming behind you. Take iced coffee and cold brew, which at a glance might seem like the same thing. But if you’ve set foot in a Starbucks in the past five or so years, you’ll notice that...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machine#Coffee Beans#Brits#Instant Coffee#Food Drink#Beverages#De Longhi#Onepoll#Americano
Teen Vogue

6 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, According to a Coffee Enthusiast

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I am the “coffee enthusiast” the headlines refers to. I drink this stuff daily. For a while now, I have been on the hunt for the best cold brew coffee makers in the market. Do not get me wrong, a hot cup of coffee is great and a latte makes me feel cozy, but I am the president, VP, and secretary of the “Enjoy-Cold-Brew-Year-Round" club.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Absolute Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Buy Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even with summer waning, cold brew is so hot right now: Its (mostly) hands-off preparation and make-ahead convenience kind of makes it the slow cooker equivalent of coffee brewing. Because, after setting and forgetting it for 12 to 24 hours, you end up with a sizeable stash of cold brew concentrate, which you can use to your heart’s content. (I’ve even been known to make a coffee cocktail with cold brew!)
FOOD & DRINKS
americastestkitchen.com

Starbucks and Dunkin' Are Embracing Apple Drinks. Should You Fall for Them?

Taste-testing Starbucks' Apple Crisp Macchiato and Dunkin's Iced Caramel Apple Cider. I live in New England, where summers are short and mostly mild. Still, by the time August comes around, I’m hankering for Maine fall, and national coffee chains are always happy to oblige. Usually, brands such as Starbucks and Dunkin' race to be the first to put out their fall displays and release cinnamon-laced beverages that are barely reminiscent of coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hudson Valley Post

Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps

You may think that getting beer on tap is the freshest way to enjoy a pint, but that couldn't be further from the truth at some local bars. With beer lovers now finally returning to their favorite drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley a new, silent danger has arisen. Yes, making sure to keep yourself protected from COVID is certainly a concern, but I'm talking about the growing problem of bacteria-filled tap lines.
HUDSON, NY
drinkhacker.com

Review: Tia Maria Cold Brew, Matcha, and Iced Coffee Frappe

Of all the brands making a big push into new markets, the last I would have thought of was Tia Maria, a coffee liqueur developed in Jamaica in the 1940s. The brand was recently sold to Saronno, and it’s currently made in Italy. Recently the brand added two new expressions, one built around matcha tea of all things, and the other a ready-to-drink coffee concoction.
DRINKS
southfloridareporter.com

Three Different Ways to Brew Your Favorite Beverage – Coffee

Are you looking for ways to keep yourself up through a long day of work? Or are you in the search for an energy booster to kick start your day? Whether to keep yourself awake or to stay active, the first thing that you are likely to reach out for is your cup of coffee!
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Lineup Is Here with 7 Flavors

It's almost that time of year. The AC goes off, your sweaters go on, and pumpkin spice invades menus across the board. Resident soft serve maker Dairy Queen is no exception. DQ's fall lineup is here with the highly-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. While more than a...
FOOD & DRINKS
GeekyGadgets

Portable cold brew coffee maker drips a cup in just 2 hours

If you enjoy making cold brew coffee you may be interested in the driver a cold brew coffee maker which has launched via Kickstarter and has already raised more than enough funding in pledges to make the jump from concept to production with still eight days remaining. Thanks to over 550 backers the Driver cold brew coffee maker offers a fast way to make the perfect cold drip coffee in just two hours.
FOOD & DRINKS
manofmany.com

12 Best French Press Coffee Makers for a Fresh Brew

Thanks to the mighty French press, your favourite morning routine doesn’t have to break the bank. Equal parts affordable and effective, this old-school brewing method cultivates unique texture and taste. Of course, you probably knew that as soon as you saw the words “French” and “coffee” occupying the same general space.
FOOD & DRINKS
onelovecooking.com

Javy Coffee Coffee Cake

Hot or iced? Whichever way you prefer your coffee, this coffee cake is the perfect accompaniment to a nice cup or two. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, this cake is the perfect 3 pm pick-me-up thanks to the batter and icing being infused with Javy coffee concentrate. Making the cake is the easy part, trying to not eat it all at once is the real challenge.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1290

Could Too Much Coffee Lead to Alzheimer’s? New Study Finds Link

It's no secret that Americans have a love affair with coffee. Almost six in 10 of us drink coffee every day and choose it over any other beverage. We now sip two cups per day, on average, according to the National Coffee Drinking Trends report. Up until now, it's believed to be the best way to get antioxidants, help us focus, and even boost brain health.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy