Millions of coffee loving Brits won’t allow anyone else to make them a brew – in case they over-steep the coffee, use tap water, or add too much milk – digitalhub
A study of 2,000 adults found just under half would rather go thirsty and tired than let someone else make their coffee as they like it “just so”. It emerged 27 per cent are concerned others would make their drink too watery, one quarter worry it will be too strong and 14 per cent are fussy about the size of the mug.www.getmarketreport.com
Comments / 0