Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Texas

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Texas Rangers (49-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-93, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-41 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. David Peralta leads the team with 54 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 18-51 on the road. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Madison Bumgarner recorded his fifth victory and Peralta went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Brett Martin took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 54 RBIs and is batting .264.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 143 hits and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

