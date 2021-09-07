CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many Californians does it take to change a governor?

By Roy Rivenburg
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s madcap gubernatorial recall election features vampire hair, a Kodiak bear, an erstwhile mayor and a radio host millionaire. Confused by the state’s latest attempt to oust a sitting governor? Here are answers to the most common questions, as we see them. Q: In addition to firing Gavin Newsom, the...

Washington Post

California’s recall election makes it abundantly clear: Trump is lying about election fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s recall election was unsurprising to anyone with a cursory knowledge of the state’s voting habits. The preliminary results also starkly rebuke former president Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated pre-election charge that the vote was rigged. Trump, as usual, provides no evidence that anything was...
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
San Francisco Chronicle

How Republicans blew their opportunity to recall Gavin Newsom

Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor’s race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor’s mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.
newsbrig.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Prevails In California Recall Election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has prevailed in the state’s recall election, projections show, securing a victory in the biggest fight of his political career thus far and protecting the Democratic Party from a perilous ripple effect. Polling in the final weeks leading up to the Sept. 14 election suggested...
NewsTimes

Gavin Newsom Defeats Recall Effort by Wide Margin

Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated an effort to recall him from office on Tuesday, beating back a conservative challenge by a gaping margin. The “no” campaign was winning 67% of the vote with two-thirds of the expected votes tallied, according to counts from CNN and the Los Angeles Times. More from...
Washington Post

Latinos showed up for Newsom, but some Latino men tilted right. Democrats need to pay attention.

Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of debate in California about the role of Latino voters in the recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom, which finally failed on Tuesday. After reports on Latino ambivalence toward the Republican-led effort to oust Newsom, some asked whether Latino voters, who make up almost a third of the state’s electorate, could be gearing up to punish Newsom. Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano warned that Latinos could turn on Newsom, whom they had overwhelmingly backed in 2018 when he won with 62 percent of the vote, including 64 percent among Latinos. Arellano pointed to a couple of early-summer polls to suggest that “angry Latino voters” used to directing their electoral fury against Republicans in the state might “be the ethnic group that costs” Newsom the governorship.
