How many Californians does it take to change a governor?

Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of debate in California about the role of Latino voters in the recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom, which finally failed on Tuesday. After reports on Latino ambivalence toward the Republican-led effort to oust Newsom, some asked whether Latino voters, who make up almost a third of the state’s electorate, could be gearing up to punish Newsom. Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano warned that Latinos could turn on Newsom, whom they had overwhelmingly backed in 2018 when he won with 62 percent of the vote, including 64 percent among Latinos. Arellano pointed to a couple of early-summer polls to suggest that “angry Latino voters” used to directing their electoral fury against Republicans in the state might “be the ethnic group that costs” Newsom the governorship.

ELECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO