MLB

Harvey expected to start as Orioles host the Royals

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Kansas City Royals (62-75, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-93, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-2, 8.18 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -120, Royals +100; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Kansas City will face off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 19-45 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Royals have gone 28-40 away from home. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Domingo Tapia earned his second victory and Hanser Alberto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Cole Sulser registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 62 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 41 home runs and is slugging .548.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Teams
Baseball
MLB Teams
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

