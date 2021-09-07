CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles to visit St. Louis Tuesday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-67, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Cardinals: J.A. Happ (8-7, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +150, Dodgers -170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Dodgers will take on the Cardinals Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 35-31 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is slugging .397 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 41-28 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-1. Max Scherzer secured his 13th victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Miles Mikolas took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 63 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs and is slugging .533.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.46 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .203 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), David Price: (arm), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

