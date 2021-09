Turnovers on three straight drives in the second quarter put the Stony Brook football team in what appeared to be an insurmountable hole. But with an active defense that grabbed takeaways of its own and an offense that was finally able to complete big plays, the Seawolves fell 19 yards shy of completing what would have been an all-time comeback, ultimately falling 27-21 to the New Hampshire Wildcats at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2 in the season opener.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO