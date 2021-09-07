CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against Chicago

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Chicago White Sox (79-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (74-63, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -120, White Sox +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 37-31 on their home turf. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .310.

The White Sox are 33-34 on the road. Chicago’s lineup has 165 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 28 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Cole Irvin earned his ninth victory and Matt Olson went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Michael Kopech took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 64 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

