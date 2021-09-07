CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

By Mark Weiler
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) It’s another day with plenty of sunshine and a dry sky on tap, however a fast moving cold front will drop across our downstate area by late tonight, giving us a quick chance of rain late tonight, but likely ending by sunrise tomorrow morning. Then we’re back to a dry sky and more sunshine for the rest of the work week. A little less humid air returns for a couple of days on a northwest wind on Wednesday and Thursday, but we’re back to a slight warm up for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Our extended forecast shows nothing but a dry sky through the first part of next week. Stay tuned for updates and always monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.

fox29.com

Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the region

PHILADELPHIA - Another round of late-summer humidity is on tap for the Delaware Valley on Wednesday ahead of overnight storms that could turn severe in parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until 10 p.m Wednesday. There is a threat of hail, lightning, and severe winds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM

Forecast Discussion (09/15/21) AM: Severe weather potential today as a cold front moves through

Building cloud cover this morning sticks with us throughout the day as a cold front advances into the region. Some spotty showers are possible this morning but we are really looking to see shower and thunderstorm chances increasing during the afternoon as that cold front moves eastward. Showers and thunderstorms stick around through the evening and early overnight hours. Most of the showers and storms should be done by the early overnight hours but some lingering showers are possible throughout the night. As this cold front moves through, there is the potential for severe weather. The main timing is during the afternoon to early evening. Damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail are the main threats. Bradford, Tioga (PA), and Chemung county are under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for the potential to see scattered strong to severe storms. Steuben and Schuyler county are under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see isolated strong to severe storms. Temperatures today will top out near 80.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Heat, Humidity Peak Across Region Before Cold Front Brings Chances Of Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High temperatures and elevated humidity will peak on Wednesday and by Wednesday night a cold front will work its way through the region, bringing an increased chance of scattered storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. Tropical moisture both from Nicholas and a burgeoning tropical system presently east of the Bahamas will try to move in Thursday night into Friday though strong high pressure set to establish itself over the region may work to block this moisture out. Right now, it looks like rounds of spotty to scattered showers and a few...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Possible Severe Weather Tonight For The Region

LANCASTER – Meteorologist Joe Lundberg says our region will remain hot and muggy with the possibility of severe weather later on. He says while there may be a thunderstorm this afternoon, the better chance will be later on tonight. The storms could produce heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail. Joe says above-normal temperatures are expected to remain for the final weekend of summer. Fall officially begins on Wednesday, September 22, at 3:21 p.m. EDT.
LANCASTER, PA
#Olney Newton

