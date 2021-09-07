REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION
(OLNEY/NEWTON) It’s another day with plenty of sunshine and a dry sky on tap, however a fast moving cold front will drop across our downstate area by late tonight, giving us a quick chance of rain late tonight, but likely ending by sunrise tomorrow morning. Then we’re back to a dry sky and more sunshine for the rest of the work week. A little less humid air returns for a couple of days on a northwest wind on Wednesday and Thursday, but we’re back to a slight warm up for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Our extended forecast shows nothing but a dry sky through the first part of next week. Stay tuned for updates and always monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.www.freedom929.com
