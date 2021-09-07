Shoes bought 40 years ago have raced from Afghanistan to Rehoboth Beach

Forty-year-old shoes - Jack Huxtable, 83, a Cornell graduate, had a career in the foreign service and served in diplomatic missions all over the world. He was in the Peace Corps during the Kennedy administration. Some of those countries had some sketchy people out running the roads and mountain trails. Jack races in Nike flats he bought in Indonesia 40 years ago. He wore them Saturday in the Labor Day Prediction Run. Jack has run races with exotic friends in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He knows Kabul like he knows Rehoboth, which is why I find it funny he arrives at Grove Park riding a girls’ bike, then secures it to the rack with a lock that a spotted hyena could bite through just for laughs. Jack and his shoes own 5K age-group state records of 24:16 for the 75-79 age group and 27:52 for the 80-84 division.