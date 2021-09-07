CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharjah Islamic Bank launches digital banking solution

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced the launch of its corporate digital banking services, providing an integrated banking experience. The launch is part of the bank’s efforts to enable companies to obtain an integrated digital banking experience, allowing them to benefit better and more easily in accessing services, without the need to visit branches, such as completing transactions electronically with multi-step authentication.

thepaypers.com

