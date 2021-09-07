Senate must pass legislation protecting LGBTQ

As a faith leader in Delaware, I am grateful for the commitment shown by our U.S. senators, Tom Carper and Chris Coons, to ensure fairness and equality for all Americans. For decades, Congress has walked away from its responsibility to protect LGBTQ Americans - but with both parties now offering proposals to add nondiscrimination protections to the law, 2021 could finally be the year to get that job done. I look to Senators Carper and Coons to be out front in making sure this crucial legislation gets enacted.