'Spencer,' 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Benedetta' Among BFI London Film Festival Galas, Full Program Unveiled

Venice is the oldest film festival in the world and the most durable. Last year, when all its rivals from Cannes to Toronto fled online because of the pandemic, Venice took place almost as normal, as a real-life physical event with flesh-and-blood film-makers, fans and critics all in attendance, albeit in vastly reduced numbers.This year, for the 78th edition, everybody is back. The Lido, the strip of land that divides the Venice Lagoon from the Adriatic Sea, has been swarming with festivalgoers. Capacity in the cinemas is still only at 50 per cent – and this has meant an unholy...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO