For many West Virginia University football fans – especially those who call the southern part of the Mountain State home – there is no bigger rival on the schedule for Virginia Tech. Thanks to the close proximity of Blacksburg, Va., to towns like Bluefield, Peterstown or Lewisburg, the Hokies bring out the same feelings as Pitt for a certain segment of Mountaineer nation.

MOUNTAIN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO