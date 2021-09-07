DOGE/USD: Dangerous Dogecoin Range Promises More Volatility
DOGE/USD has dropped below the 30 cents juncture in early trading today with a swift test of the 28 cents juncture. DOGE/USD has now produced a slight movement higher, but it remains near important support levels and speculators of the cryptocurrency should expect additional wicked price action to be seen near term. Intriguingly while the broad cryptocurrency market has seen many of Dogecoin’s major counterparts come within shouting distance of highs seen during the ‘irrational’ exuberance of April and May in the past two weeks, DOGE/USD has not been able to mirror these results.www.dailyforex.com
Comments / 0