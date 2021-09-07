CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

DOGE/USD: Dangerous Dogecoin Range Promises More Volatility

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOGE/USD has dropped below the 30 cents juncture in early trading today with a swift test of the 28 cents juncture. DOGE/USD has now produced a slight movement higher, but it remains near important support levels and speculators of the cryptocurrency should expect additional wicked price action to be seen near term. Intriguingly while the broad cryptocurrency market has seen many of Dogecoin’s major counterparts come within shouting distance of highs seen during the ‘irrational’ exuberance of April and May in the past two weeks, DOGE/USD has not been able to mirror these results.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Lack of Direction

Last Monday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the anticipated resistance level at 1.3844 was first reached that day. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD downside eyeing space south of $1.38 to $1.3751

(Italics: previous analysis) Prime support on the weekly timeframe resides at $1.1473-1.1583—sharing space with a 100% Fib projection at $1.1613 as well as a 1.27% Fib extension at $1.1550. Interestingly, long-term stops likely rest south of the $1.1640ish lows and perhaps accommodate enough energy to fill $1.1473-1.1583 bids. To the upside, the spotlight is on supply at $1.2412-1.2214. With respect to trend, we can see the market has largely been higher since the early months of 2020.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

UNI/USD: Short-Term Trend Challenging Higher Price Range

After touching a low of nearly 21.20000000 on the 13th of September, UNI/USD was able to climb to a high of nearly 26.00000000 in early trading this morning. However, after touching this important juncture, UNI/USD has seen a slight selloff emerge and now the 25.00 USD mark is being traversed. Resistance near the 26.00 USD mark is significant technically. From the 5th of August until the 7th of September, UNI/USD traversed a range between 26.00000000 and 31.45000000 rather consistently.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN: Tight Price Band, Strong Support Levels Attractive

The USD/MXN as of this writing is below the 19.90000 level, and the Forex pair has exhibited an extremely tight price range since the 3rd of September. The USD/MXN is demonstrating a very resilient support level too as the 19.84000 juncture continues to prove a place where reversals higher are exhibited. Traders who do not trust the consolidated range of the USD/MXN are likely right to feel anxious.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Doge Usd
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower

Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a buy-stop at 0.7340 and a take-profit at 0.7400. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD pair declined in the overnight session after the relatively weak Chinese and American economic data. The pair dropped to 0.7300, which was the lowest level since August 30th.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Drifting Towards Major Uptrend Line

The S&P 500 fell significantly after initially trying to rally on Tuesday. The uptrend line is an area that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, especially as the 50-day EMA has been walking right along it. After that, we also have the 4400 level which will attract a certain amount of attention also.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Have Volatile 24 Hours

Gold markets initially fell on Tuesday to reach towards the support level near $1775. However, we have turned around to show signs of strength as CPI numbers fell apart and came in much lower than anticipated in the United States. This had a lot of negativity in the greenback, which has a lot of influence on what happens with gold.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Gives Up Early Gains Again

The British pound rallied a bit on Tuesday but gave back gains to form a shooting star. By doing so, it looks as if the market is going to continue to see a lot of interest at the downtrend line. The 50-day EMA underneath offers significant support, at least in the short term. If we were to break down below that level, then I think the British pound would probably go looking towards the 200-day EMA.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Consolidation in Short-Term Higher Range Intrigues

The USD/INR has produced a tighter range the past couple of days and is situated within the higher realms of its short-term range. Having achieved a high of nearly 73.8700 on the 9th of September and then experiencing a sharp reversal lower, the USD/INR has incrementally since then added value after falling to a low of about 73.3600 on the 10th of September.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Closes at the Absolute Lows

The NASDAQ 100 initially rallied a bit on Tuesday but gave back the gains again as we continue to see a little bit of negativity in this market. Ultimately, this is a market that looks as if it is trying to get down towards the 15,000 level, as we also have the 50-day EMA. This is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of interest in that area, especially since the 50-day EMA is so widely followed.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Three market themes to support a weak USD – TDS

The US dollar continues to trade in stubbornly tight ranges, reflecting the tug of war between competing narratives. Economists at TD Securities do not expect a near-term break of range trading but think we have likely seen another USD top. Global growth. “The market continues to manage the competing themes...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Potential for Slight Reversal Higher

As of this writing, the USD/ZAR is near the 14.16000 vicinity, which keeps the Forex pair within the lower realms of its mid-term price range. On Friday of last week, the USD/ZAR did hit the 14.06000 ratio, which sparked a slight move higher and followed by subsequent small reversals higher and lower. A price range of 14.12000 to 14.23000 has largely been produced since the lows produced late last week.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers seek validation above 0.9220

USD/CHF extends the previous session’s momentum and prints minute gains on Tuesday. The formation of multiple tops near the current level makes it’s a crucial level to trade. MACD trades above midline indicates the underlying bullish sentiment. USD/CHF trades cautiously on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Gives Up Gains to Show More Weakness

The S&P 500 gave up early gains to show signs of weakness yet again by forming a bit of an inverted hammer. That is a nasty-looking candlestick, but at the end of the day it is still a market that has plenty of buyers underneath it, and because of this I have no interest in trying to short this market. In fact, the 50-day EMA underneath should offer plenty of support, which sits just above the 4400 level. Speaking of the 4400 level, this is a market that has been supported by the Federal Reserve for as long as I can remember, and I just do not see that changing anytime soon.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Hints at More Weakness

Set a sell-stop at 43,400 and a take-profit at 40,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,000. Set a buy-stop at 44,000 and a take-profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. The BTC/USD price remained under pressure as demand for the cryptocurrency waned. The pair declined to 43,423, which was the lowest level since September 7. It was also about 18% below the highest point this month. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Cardano, and Stellar also declined.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Still See $1800 as Major Barrier

Gold fluctuated on Monday as it stays within the same consolidation area it has been in over the last four days. As long as we stay in this range, I think it is very difficult to get significantly aggressive due to the fact that there seems to be no real rush to get moving in one direction or another. If we break down below the lows of the last four sessions, then it is likely that we will drop towards the $1775 level, maybe even down to the $1750 level. That is a significant support level from the past, but I would be a bit surprised if it held due to the significance of a short-term breakdown.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

ADA/USD: Test of Mid-Term Lows Not Encouraging Right Now

The nervous broad cryptocurrency market has begun to produce evidence within ADA/USD that speculators may be cashing out some of their profitable positions, which have been attained since late July. Having hit an apex of nearly 3.100000 on the 2nd of September and outperforming its major counterparts, ADA/USD has begun to experience headwinds and seen an erosion of value. As of this writing, Cardano is near 2.380000.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: BTC Showing Signs of More Deterioration

The Bitcoin market initially rallied on Monday but gave back a lot of the gains to form an inverted hammer, which is a potentially negative sign. However, we are sitting on the 50-day EMA, so that in and of itself would probably offer a little bit of support. The 50-day EMA is an indicator that will attract a certain amount of attention, and the fact that we bounced just a bit shows signs of life.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish View Ahead of Inflation Data

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3730. Add a stop-loss at 1.3890 (double-top area). Set a buy-stop at 1.3860 and a take-profit at 1.3950. Add a stop-loss at 1.3800. The GBP/USD price was little changed in early trading ahead of the important UK jobs and US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The pair is trading at 1.3833, which is slightly below last week’s double-top of 1.3887.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy