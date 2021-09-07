As Pender vaccination rate remains below 50 percent, officials brace for fall COVID spike

For health professionals in Pender County, August is starting to look a lot like the beginning of year as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to strike. Carolyn Moser, health and human services director for the county, said the numbers are as high as they've been since January. Before Labor Day weekend, there were more than 700 cases and four deaths reported over the last two weeks. Like many other medical professionals, Moser thinks vaccinations are an ally in the battle against the virus.