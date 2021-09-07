CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pender County, NC

As Pender vaccination rate remains below 50 percent, officials brace for fall COVID spike

Star News Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor health professionals in Pender County, August is starting to look a lot like the beginning of year as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to strike. Carolyn Moser, health and human services director for the county, said the numbers are as high as they've been since January. Before Labor Day weekend, there were more than 700 cases and four deaths reported over the last two weeks. Like many other medical professionals, Moser thinks vaccinations are an ally in the battle against the virus.

www.starnewsonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Coronavirus
Wilmington, NC
Government
Pender County, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Wilmington, NC
Vaccines
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Topsail Beach, NC
Pender County, NC
Health
County
Pender County, NC
City
Hampstead, NC
Pender County, NC
Coronavirus
Wilmington, NC
Health
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Gannett#Disney World#Board Of Commissioners
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy