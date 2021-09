Obituaries will be printed in The Courier-Times exactly as they come from the funeral home. The Courier-Times takes no responsibility for mistakes. Mark Anthony Bartels, 60, of New Castle: died Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He will be cremated by Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory forgoing a public memorial service, per his last wishes. A celebration of life gathering for close family and friends is to be determined.