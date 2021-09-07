CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/ZAR: Bearish Trend Could Produce Further Momentum Lower

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/ZAR is trading near 14.30000 as of this morning and the forex pair is traversing very interesting mid-term support ratios. On the 4th of August the USD/ZAR was trading near 14.20000 when it was hit by a strong bullish move which produced a high of 15.40000 on the 20th of the month. However, since hitting this high water mark as concerns about domestic issues reached an apex among financial institutions, the USD/ZAR has reversed lower and produced a solid bearish trend.

