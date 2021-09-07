USD/ZAR: Bearish Trend Could Produce Further Momentum Lower

The NASDAQ 100 initially rallied a bit on Tuesday but gave back the gains again as we continue to see a little bit of negativity in this market. Ultimately, this is a market that looks as if it is trying to get down towards the 15,000 level, as we also have the 50-day EMA. This is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of interest in that area, especially since the 50-day EMA is so widely followed.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO