Streaming service Disney+ will expand its general entertainment content lineup in Japan with the addition of the Star brand on Oct. 27, the Walt Disney Co. said on Wednesday. With the introduction of Star, which the company previously launched in other international markets, to the streamer’s Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic brands, Disney+ Japan will now feature more than 16,000 titles, including Japanese content. The expansion will bring such fare as Oscar winner Nomadland, Pretty Woman, Titanic, The Devil Wears Prada and Deadpool to the service, along with series like Glee, 24 and The Walking Dead, as well as...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO