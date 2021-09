While this may seem like yet another blow to the chance of federal cannabis legalization in the near term, there was at least one bright spot from this case. As first reported in Marijuana Moment, on August 30, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit dismissed a petition brought by a team of cannabis researchers, scientists, and military veterans to require that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reevaluate marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The Ninth Circuit determined that the petitioners had not exhausted the administrative remedies with the DEA and must exhaust those remedies before seeking judicial relief.

