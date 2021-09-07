CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold: Expect Potentially Turbulent Day in the Precious Metal

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold reached a high of nearly 1834.00 on the 3rd of September, which tested mid-term highs from the middle and end of July. However yesterday’s trading saw a slightly strong reversal lower accomplished in the precious metal, and early this morning a low of about 1814.00 has been tested. Gold while remaining a cornerstone of the investing world as a safe haven to guard against the financial risk of holding currencies is nevertheless, also a volatile commodity to try and trade for short term speculative endeavors.

