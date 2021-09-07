ETH/USD: Slight Pullback may Stir Early Trading Nervousness
ETH/USD as of this writing is hovering slightly below the 3900.00 level, which is a great achievement via its mid-term trend after being at a low of nearly 1700.00 in the third week of July. ETH/USD has also managed to seriously flirt with the 4000.00 ratio the past handful of days and traded at a high of approximately 4025.00 on the 3rd of September. The all-time record high for Ethereum was near 4375.00 on the 10th and 11th of May.www.dailyforex.com
