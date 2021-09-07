ETH/USD: Slight Pullback may Stir Early Trading Nervousness

The euro rallied a bit on Tuesday to reach towards the same highs that we had seen last Friday. When you look at the last couple of candlesticks, we have had a significant inverted hammer, a hammer, and now another inverted hammer/shooting star. In other words, this is a market that is all over the place and has no idea what it wants to do next. The 1.18 level obviously offers a lot of interest, so I would not be surprised at all to see this market dance around that level for the next couple of sessions.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO