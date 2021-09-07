CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainability of emerging energy and transportation technologies is impacted by the coexistence of minerals in nature

By Ayman Elshkaki ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4602-0974
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 186 (2021) Cite this article. Wind power and electric vehicles can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and improve air quality. However, these technologies rely on rare metals whose extraction requires large amounts of energy and water and are high in carbon emissions. Here we consider the sustainability of both technologies and the impacts of rare earth elements co-extraction. We use a global dynamic material flow-stock model and several scenarios for rare earth elements demand and supply. Cumulative carbon dioxide equivalent emissions associated with rare earth metals oversupply was between 5.5 and 6.4 times the emissions associated with dysprosium and neodymium production when dysprosium demand was increased. Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions associated with metals extraction and production were equivalent to between 10% and 29% of carbon dioxide emissions reduction through electric vehicle use. Targeting metal rich deposits and increased material efficiency and recycling reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 78%, 39% and 35%, and combined by 90%. Our findings highlight the role of resource efficiency and recycling in enhancing clean energy technologies.

Phys.org

Sustainable water treatment system inspired by nature

Students from Monash Chemical Engineering have used the natural water treatment cycle found in nature as inspiration to develop a sustainable, stand-alone water treatment system that removes persistent organic pollutants from industrial wastewater. Developed by Ph.D. students Mostafa Dehghani and Mahdi Naseri and undergraduate student Clare Carew, the unique Stand...
ENVIRONMENT
theloadstar.com

Geodis puts sustainable fuel options on offer for all transport

Geodis has become the latest forwarder to offer sustainable fuel solutions for all transport modes, globally. Classified as “insetting”, alternative fuel sources give transport customers the ability to directly reduce their carbon output. Using the ‘book & claim’ approach, customers can opt for as high a level of contribution as they want, up to 100% of transport CO2 emissions.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Convoy: Small Fleets Belong In Technology, Sustainability Race

In trucking, technology investments and sustainability goals often go hand in hand, but as everyone knows, the industry wouldn't survive without the ongoing labor of smaller carriers ⁠— carriers that often struggle to afford those significant tech investments. In this week's segment of Net-Zero Carbon on FreightWaves NOW, FreightWaves' Danny...
SMALL BUSINESS
Nature.com

Examining air pollution (PM), mental health and well-being in a representative German sample

There is a growing debate on the role of the physical environment and what constitute risk and protective factors for mental health. Various forms of air pollution have shown links to physical and mental health concerns and considering that Germany does not meet the WHO air quality standards—poor air quality affects a large proportion of Germans and is more important now than ever. This study investigates the physical environmental factor, air pollution, measured by particulate matter of particles with an aerodynamic diameter smaller than 10 µm (PM10) and effects on determinants of mental health and well-being (life satisfaction, stress resilience, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem). A representative sample of N = 3020 German adults with 54% females (46% males) and an age range between 18 and 92 years (M = 49.04, S.D. ± 17.27) was used. Multivariate linear regression analyses show that higher life satisfaction, more self-esteem and higher stress resilience are predicted by less air pollution (PM10). Individual income, age, and gender were taken into account for each regression model. Gender specific sub-analyses revealed similar predictions for PM10 and stress resilience whereas PM10 and self-esteem were only significantly associated for females. Associations between mental health or well-being determinants and air pollution (PM10) are found in the representative German sample.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Analyzing climate change impacts on health, energy, water resources, and biodiversity sectors for effective climate change policy in South Korea

This study analyzes how climate change affects the economy, society, and environment in South Korea. Then, the study explores the ways to strengthen capabilities that can alleviate climate change impacts. To find them, the study employs a system dynamics simulation method and builds a model with several sectors including the urban, rural, population, and social-environmental sectors. The study compares the size of climate change damages in rural and urban areas. The results with representative concentration path (RCP) 8.5 show that the size of climate change damage will continue to increase by 2050. The projected damages from the reduced industrial outputs in urban areas will be larger than that in rural areas. The results also show that the service sector will face stronger impacts from climate change than the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. However, the total size of damage in the rural areas will be bigger than that of the urban areas. It is because the size of reduced industrial outputs per capita in the rural areas is twice bigger than that of the urban areas. The climate change damage in the social and environmental sectors (including a loss of biodiversity and an increase in health costs) account for the largest part of the total damage. The study finally provides suggestions and policies that can improve the capabilities to reduce the climate change damages. One of the major suggestions of this study is that the increase in the climate change budget corresponding to the GDP growth can minimize the size of climate change impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient production of vindoline from tabersonine by metabolically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Vindoline is a plant derived monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) with potential therapeutic applications and more importantly serves as the precursor to vinblastine and vincristine. To obtain a yeast strain for high yield production of vindoline from tabersonine, multiple metabolic engineering strategies were employed via the CRISPR/Cas9 mediated multiplex genome integration technology in the present study. Through increasing and tuning the copy numbers of the pathway genes, pairing cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) with appropriate cytochrome P450 reductases (CPRs), engineering the microenvironment for functional expression of CYPs, enhancing cofactor supply, and optimizing fermentation conditions, the production of vindoline was increased to a final titer as high as ∼16.5 mg/L, which is more than 3,800,000-fold higher than the parent strain and the highest tabersonine to vindoline conversion yield ever reported. This work represents a key step of the engineering efforts to establish de novo biosynthetic pathways for vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Customer demand-driven low-carbon vehicles combined strategy and route optimisation integrated decision

With the optimal operating cost and optimal carbon emission target of the chemical logistics companies, a low-carbon routing optimisation with a multi-energy type vehicle combined problem is proposed by considering the concept of the logistics companies’ low-carbon behaviour. An integrated decision-making of multi-energy type vehicles combined strategy and route optimisation based on customer demand is presented, and an improved genetic algorithm is designed. A case study is then applied based on the data collected from the case research. The effectiveness of the improved genetic algorithm is tested. The two joint objectives of operating cost and carbon emission are examined through the cost analysis of environmental energy vehicles and traditional energy vehicles in different combination scenarios. The case analysis shows that a rational multi-energy type vehicle combination with route optimisation has a significant correlation with the operating cost and carbon emissions, while the environmental vehicle purchasing cost reduction and subsidy policy affect the operating cost.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Temperature and precipitation effects on the isotopic composition of global precipitation reveal long-term climate dynamics

Earth’s climate history is traced through the long-term covariance between the isotopic (δ 18O) composition of archived meteoric waters (groundwater, ice cores) with air temperature (T) and amount of precipitation (P). To assess recent multi-decadal climatic changes, we analysed δ18O, T and P, and the relationships between these parameters at 20 stations having 60 years of continuous monthly isotopic records. Using nonparametric regressions and time series modelling we found significant linear and non-linear relationships for δ18O with T and P and showed that the δ18O dependency on these two parameters varied over decadal scales, thereby revealing complex relationships related to recycled moisture, large-scale convective processes and atmospheric-oceanic oscillations. Due to multiple factors controlling the δ 18O composition of precipitation including P and T effects, we found that time-varying relationships between δ18O in precipitation P and T were better explained using the non-linear regressions. Our results affirmed that δ18O distributions in global precipitation are integrative indicators of climate dynamics whose patterns can be applied to better understand region-specific climatic changes in the present, past, and future.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The role of autophagy in the process of osseointegration around titanium implants with micro-nano topography promoted by osteoimmunity

Osteoimmunity plays an important role in the process of implant osseointegration. Autophagy is a conservative metabolic pathway of eukaryotic cells, but whether the interaction between autophagy and osteoimmunity plays a key role in osseointegration remains unclear. In this study, we prepared smooth titanium disks and micro-nano topography titanium disks, to study the immune microenvironment of RAW264.7 cells, and prepared the conditioned medium to study the effect of immune microenvironment on the osteogenesis and autophagy of MC3T3-E1 cells. Autophagy inhibitor 3-MA was used to inhibit autophagy to observe the change of expression of osteogenic markers. The results showed that the micro-nano topography titanium disks could stimulate RAW264.7 cells to differentiate into M2 type, forming an anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment; compared with the control group, the anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment promoted the proliferation and differentiation of osteoblasts better. The anti-inflammatory immune environment activated the autophagy level of osteoblasts, while the expression of osteogenic markers was down-regulated after inhibition of autophagy. These results indicate that anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment can promote cell proliferation and osteogenic differentiation, autophagy plays an important role in this process. This study further explains the mechanism of implant osseointegration in osteoimmune microenvironment, and provides reference for improving implant osseointegration.
CHINA
Nature.com

Automated bone mineral density prediction and fracture risk assessment using plain radiographs via deep learning

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is underutilized to measure bone mineral density (BMD) and evaluate fracture risk. We present an automated tool to identify fractures, predict BMD, and evaluate fracture risk using plain radiographs. The tool performance is evaluated on 5164 and 18175 patients with pelvis/lumbar spine radiographs and Hologic DXA. The model is well calibrated with minimal bias in the hip (slope = 0.982, calibration-in-the-large = −0.003) and the lumbar spine BMD (slope = 0.978, calibration-in-the-large = 0.003). The area under the precision-recall curve and accuracy are 0.89 and 91.7% for hip osteoporosis, 0.89 and 86.2% for spine osteoporosis, 0.83 and 95.0% for high 10-year major fracture risk, and 0.96 and 90.0% for high hip fracture risk. The tool classifies 5206 (84.8%) patients with 95% positive or negative predictive value for osteoporosis, compared to 3008 DXA conducted at the same study period. This automated tool may help identify high-risk patients for osteoporosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Reservoir quality and its controlling diagenetic factors in the Bentiu Formation, Northeastern Muglad Basin, Sudan

The Abu Gabra and Bentiu formations are widely distributed within the interior Muglad Basin. Recently, much attention has been paid to study, evaluate and characterize the Abu Gabra Formation as a proven reservoir in Muglad Basin. However, few studies have been documented on the Bentiu Formation which is the main oil/gas reservoir within the basin. Therefore, 33 core samples of the Great Moga and Keyi oilfields (NE Muglad Basin) were selected to characterize the Bentiu Formation reservoir using sedimentological and petrophysical analyses. The aim of the study is to de-risk exploration activities and improve success rate. Compositional and textural analyses revealed two main facies groups: coarse to-medium grained sandstone (braided channel deposits) and fine grained sandstone (floodplain and crevasse splay channel deposits). The coarse to-medium grained sandstone has porosity and permeability values within the range of 19.6% to 32.0% and 1825.6 mD to 8358.0 mD respectively. On the other hand, the fine grained clay-rich facies displays poor reservoir quality as indicated by porosity and permeability ranging from 1.0 to 6.0% and 2.5 to 10.0 mD respectively. A number of varied processes were identified controlling the reservoir quality of the studies samples. Porosity and permeability were enhanced by the dissolution of feldspars and micas, while presence of detrital clays, kaolinite precipitation, iron oxides precipitation, siderite, quartz overgrowths and pyrite cement played negative role on the reservoir quality. Intensity of the observed quartz overgrowth increases with burial depth. At great depths, a variability in grain contact types are recorded suggesting conditions of moderate to-high compactions. Furthermore, scanning electron microscopy revealed presence of micropores which have the tendency of affecting the fluid flow properties in the Bentiu Formation sandstone. These evidences indicate that the Bentiu Formation petroleum reservoir quality is primarily inhibited by grain size, total clay content, compaction and cementation. Thus, special attention should be paid to these inhibiting factors to reduce risk in petroleum exploration within the area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Effects of fertilizer practice on fungal and actinobacterial cellulolytic community with different humified particle-size fractions in double-cropping field

Cellulose plays an important role in maintaining or improving soil carbon (C) cycling and soil fertility of paddy field. There had close relationship between functional cellulose genes (cbhI and GH48) with characterize of soil organic matter chemical components (fulvic acid and humic acid) and soil physical fractions. However, there is still limited information about how functional cellulose degradation response to long-term fertilizer management and their relative importance for C sequestration under the double-cropping rice paddy field in southern of China. Therefore, the objective of this study were investigated the effects of 34-years long-term fertilizer regime on community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in five soil particle-size fractions (> 2000 μm, 2000–200 μm, 200–50 μm, 50–2 μm and 2–0.1 μm) by using polarization magic angle spinning 13C nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The field experiment was included four different fertilizer treatments: chemical fertilizer alone (MF), rice straw and chemical fertilizer (RF), 30% organic manure and 70% chemical fertilizer (OM), and without fertilizer input as a control (CK). The results showed that distribution of soil humus and cellulolytic microbial community abundance was significant increased under long-term application of crop residue and organic manure condition. And the FA, HA and HM C contents in > 2000 μm and 2000–50 μm fractions with MF, RF and OM treatments were significant higher than that of CK treatment. Meanwhile, the alkyl C and Oalkyl C groups of FA and HA in > 2000 μm fraction with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments were higher than that of the other fractions. There had higher AL% and lower ARO% of FA and HA in different particle-size fractions with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments. The results indicated that abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in different particle-size fractions with RF and OM treatments were significant increased, compared with CK treatment. There had significant positive correlation between soil humus C components (FA and HA) with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes, and the o-alkyl C and AL% of FA were positively correlated with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes. As a result, the community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes were significant increased under combined application of crop residue and organic manure with chemical fertilizer condition.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Diel cycle of sea spray aerosol concentration

Sea spray aerosol (SSA) formation have a major role in the climate system, but measurements at a global-scale of this micro-scale process are highly challenging. We measured high-resolution temporal patterns of SSA number concentration over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Ocean covering over 42,000 km. We discovered a ubiquitous 24-hour rhythm to the SSA number concentration, with concentrations increasing after sunrise, remaining higher during the day, and returning to predawn values after sunset. The presence of dominating continental aerosol transport can mask the SSA cycle. We did not find significant links between the diel cycle of SSA number concentration and diel variations of surface winds, atmospheric physical properties, radiation, pollution, nor oceanic physical properties. However, the daily mean sea surface temperature positively correlated with the magnitude of the day-to-nighttime increase in SSA concentration. Parallel diel patterns in particle sizes were also detected in near-surface waters attributed to variations in the size of particles smaller than ~1 µm. These variations may point to microbial day-to-night modulation of bubble-bursting dynamics as a possible cause of the SSA cycle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Syncing sustainable urban mobility with public transit policy trends based on global data analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93741-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the % of the total risk of PM2.5. In the section “Road traffic damages”,. “Likewise, lost time is 22.5% of the total commuting time, 14.4% of the total risk...
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Production of high-energy Li-ion batteries comprising silicon-containing anodes and insertion-type cathodes

Rechargeable Li-based battery technologies utilising silicon, silicon-based, and Si-derivative anodes coupled with high-capacity/high-voltage insertion-type cathodes have reaped significant interest from both academic and industrial sectors. This stems from their practically achievable energy density, offering a new avenue towards the mass-market adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. Nevertheless, such high-energy systems are limited by their complex chemistry and intrinsic drawbacks. From this perspective, we present the progress, current status, prevailing challenges and mitigating strategies of Li-based battery systems comprising silicon-containing anodes and insertion-type cathodes. This is accompanied by an assessment of their potential to meet the targets for evolving volume- and weight-sensitive applications such as electro-mobility.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Microbial community of soda Lake Van as obtained from direct and enriched water, sediment and fish samples

Soda lakes are saline and alkaline ecosystems that are considered to have existed since the first geological records of the world. These lakes support the growth of ecologically and economically important microorganisms due to their unique geochemistry. Microbiota members of lakes are valuable models to study the link between community structure and abiotic parameters such as pH and salinity. Lake Van is the largest endroheic lake and in this study, bacterial diversity of lake water, sediment, and pearl mullet (inci kefali; Alburnus tarichi), an endemic species of fish which are collected from different points of the lake, are studied directly and investigated meticulously using a metabarcoding approach after pre-enrichment. Bacterial community structures were identified using Next Generation Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene. The analysis revealed that the samples of Lake Van contain high level of bacterial diversity. Direct water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Bacteroidota, on the other hand, pre-enriched water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In direct sediment samples Proteobacteria, whereas in pre-enriched sediment samples Firmicutes and Proteobacteria were determined at highest level. Pre-enriched fish samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In this study, microbiota members of Lake Van were identified by taxonomic analysis.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Features of structure, magnetic state and electrodynamic performance of SrFeInO

Indium-substituted strontium hexaferrites were prepared by the conventional solid-phase reaction method. Neutron diffraction patterns were obtained at room temperature and analyzed using the Rietveld methods. A linear dependence of the unit cell parameters is found. In3+ cations are located mainly in octahedral positions of 4fVI and 12 k. The average crystallite size varies within 0.84–0.65 μm. With increasing substitution, the TC Curie temperature decreases monotonically down to ~ 520 K. ZFC and FC measurements showed a frustrated state. Upon substitution, the average and maximum sizes of ferrimagnetic clusters change in the opposite direction. The Mr remanent magnetization decreases down to ~ 20.2 emu/g at room temperature. The Ms spontaneous magnetization and the keff effective magnetocrystalline anisotropy constant are determined. With increasing substitution, the maximum of the ε/ real part of permittivity decreases in magnitude from ~ 3.3 to ~ 1.9 and shifts towards low frequencies from ~ 45.5 GHz to ~ 37.4 GHz. The maximum of the tg(α) dielectric loss tangent decreases from ~ 1.0 to ~ 0.7 and shifts towards low frequencies from ~ 40.6 GHz to ~ 37.3 GHz. The low-frequency maximum of the μ/ real part of permeability decreases from ~ 1.8 to ~ 0.9 and slightly shifts towards high frequencies up to ~ 34.7 GHz. The maximum of the tg(δ) magnetic loss tangent decreases from ~ 0.7 to ~ 0.5 and shifts slightly towards low frequencies from ~ 40.5 GHz to ~ 37.7 GHz. The discussion of microwave properties is based on the saturation magnetization, natural ferromagnetic resonance and dielectric polarization types.
PHYSICS

