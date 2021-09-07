Watch: Stick art comes to life at Tupper Lake's The Wild Center

Roldan Grace wanted to give back to the facility that has meant so much to him. So he’s going to build a replica of it using LEGO blocks. Grace, a 16-year-old student at Concord Academy in Petoskey, has participated in numerous programs at Crooked Tree Arts Center, including plays, orchestra, visual arts, and pottery. Using software from the LEGO-owned site BrickLink, he designed a model of the arts center. He then sought donations on GoFundMe to pay for the cost of the 6,000+ pieces needed to build it. The funding was successful, and Grace estimates it will take him around 20 hours to build the replica once he receives all the Lego pieces — roughly a tenth of the time he says it took him to design the digital version on his computer. He hopes to have his Lego creation and a display case finished in time to present them to the arts center later this month.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO