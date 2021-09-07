Global relationships between crop diversity and nutritional stability

Cellulose plays an important role in maintaining or improving soil carbon (C) cycling and soil fertility of paddy field. There had close relationship between functional cellulose genes (cbhI and GH48) with characterize of soil organic matter chemical components (fulvic acid and humic acid) and soil physical fractions. However, there is still limited information about how functional cellulose degradation response to long-term fertilizer management and their relative importance for C sequestration under the double-cropping rice paddy field in southern of China. Therefore, the objective of this study were investigated the effects of 34-years long-term fertilizer regime on community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in five soil particle-size fractions (> 2000 μm, 2000–200 μm, 200–50 μm, 50–2 μm and 2–0.1 μm) by using polarization magic angle spinning 13C nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The field experiment was included four different fertilizer treatments: chemical fertilizer alone (MF), rice straw and chemical fertilizer (RF), 30% organic manure and 70% chemical fertilizer (OM), and without fertilizer input as a control (CK). The results showed that distribution of soil humus and cellulolytic microbial community abundance was significant increased under long-term application of crop residue and organic manure condition. And the FA, HA and HM C contents in > 2000 μm and 2000–50 μm fractions with MF, RF and OM treatments were significant higher than that of CK treatment. Meanwhile, the alkyl C and Oalkyl C groups of FA and HA in > 2000 μm fraction with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments were higher than that of the other fractions. There had higher AL% and lower ARO% of FA and HA in different particle-size fractions with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments. The results indicated that abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in different particle-size fractions with RF and OM treatments were significant increased, compared with CK treatment. There had significant positive correlation between soil humus C components (FA and HA) with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes, and the o-alkyl C and AL% of FA were positively correlated with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes. As a result, the community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes were significant increased under combined application of crop residue and organic manure with chemical fertilizer condition.

