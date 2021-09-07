CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Global relationships between crop diversity and nutritional stability

By Charlie C. Nicholson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7164-0529
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNutritional stability – a food system’s capacity to provide sufficient nutrients despite disturbance – is an important, yet challenging to measure outcome of diversified agriculture. Using 55 years of data across 184 countries, we assemble 22,000 bipartite crop-nutrient networks to quantify nutritional stability by simulating crop and nutrient loss in a country, and assess its relationship to crop diversity across regions, over time and between imports versus in country production. We find a positive, saturating relationship between crop diversity and nutritional stability across countries, but also show that over time nutritional stability remained stagnant or decreased in all regions except Asia. These results are attributable to diminishing returns on crop diversity, with recent gains in crop diversity among crops with fewer nutrients, or with nutrients already in a country’s food system. Finally, imports are positively associated with crop diversity and nutritional stability, indicating that many countries’ nutritional stability is market exposed.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Strong correlation between electronic bonding network and critical temperature in hydrogen-based superconductors

By analyzing structural and electronic properties of more than a hundred predicted hydrogen-based superconductors, we determine that the capacity of creating an electronic bonding network between localized units is key to enhance the critical temperature in hydrogen-based superconductors. We define a magnitude named as the networking value, which correlates with the predicted critical temperature better than any other descriptor analyzed thus far. By classifying the studied compounds according to their bonding nature, we observe that such correlation is bonding-type independent, showing a broad scope and generality. Furthermore, combining the networking value with the hydrogen fraction in the system and the hydrogen contribution to the density of states at the Fermi level, we can predict the critical temperature of hydrogen-based compounds with an accuracy of about 60 K. Such correlation is useful to screen new superconducting compounds and offers a deeper understating of the chemical and physical properties of hydrogen-based superconductors, while setting clear paths for chemically engineering their critical temperatures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Trait-mediated shifts and climate velocity decouple an endothermic marine predator and its ectothermic prey

Climate change is redistributing biodiversity globally and distributional shifts have been found to follow local climate velocities. It is largely assumed that marine endotherms such as cetaceans might shift more slowly than ectotherms in response to warming and would primarily follow changes in prey, but distributional shifts in cetaceans are difficult to quantify. Here we use data from fisheries bycatch and strandings to examine changes in the distribution of long-finned pilot whales (Globicephala melas), and assess shifts in pilot whales and their prey relative to climate velocity in a rapidly warming region of the Northwest Atlantic. We found a poleward shift in pilot whale distribution that exceeded climate velocity and occurred at more than three times the rate of fish and invertebrate prey species. Fish and invertebrates shifted at rates equal to or slower than expected based on climate velocity, with more slowly shifting species moving to deeper waters. We suggest that traits such as mobility, diet specialization, and thermoregulatory strategy are central to understanding and anticipating range shifts. Our findings highlight the potential for trait-mediated climate shifts to decouple relationships between endothermic cetaceans and their ectothermic prey, which has important implications for marine food web dynamics and ecosystem stability.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Single-cell adhesion strength and contact density drops in the M phase of cancer cells

The high throughput, cost effective and sensitive quantification of cell adhesion strength at the single-cell level is still a challenging task. The adhesion force between tissue cells and their environment is crucial in all multicellular organisms. Integrins transmit force between the intracellular cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix. This force is not only a mechanical interaction but a way of signal transduction as well. For instance, adhesion-dependent cells switch to an apoptotic mode in the lack of adhesion forces. Adhesion of tumor cells is a potential therapeutic target, as it is actively modulated during tissue invasion and cell release to the bloodstream resulting in metastasis. We investigated the integrin-mediated adhesion between cancer cells and their RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif displaying biomimetic substratum using the HeLa cell line transfected by the Fucci fluorescent cell cycle reporter construct. We employed a computer-controlled micropipette and a high spatial resolution label-free resonant waveguide grating-based optical sensor calibrated to adhesion force and energy at the single-cell level. We found that the overall adhesion strength of single cancer cells is approximately constant in all phases except the mitotic (M) phase with a significantly lower adhesion. Single-cell evanescent field based biosensor measurements revealed that at the mitotic phase the cell material mass per unit area inside the cell-substratum contact zone is significantly less, too. Importantly, the weaker mitotic adhesion is not simply a direct consequence of the measured smaller contact area. Our results highlight these differences in the mitotic reticular adhesions and confirm that cell adhesion is a promising target of selective cancer drugs as the vast majority of normal, differentiated tissue cells do not enter the M phase and do not divide.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruel
Nature.com

Effects of fertilizer practice on fungal and actinobacterial cellulolytic community with different humified particle-size fractions in double-cropping field

Cellulose plays an important role in maintaining or improving soil carbon (C) cycling and soil fertility of paddy field. There had close relationship between functional cellulose genes (cbhI and GH48) with characterize of soil organic matter chemical components (fulvic acid and humic acid) and soil physical fractions. However, there is still limited information about how functional cellulose degradation response to long-term fertilizer management and their relative importance for C sequestration under the double-cropping rice paddy field in southern of China. Therefore, the objective of this study were investigated the effects of 34-years long-term fertilizer regime on community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in five soil particle-size fractions (> 2000 μm, 2000–200 μm, 200–50 μm, 50–2 μm and 2–0.1 μm) by using polarization magic angle spinning 13C nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. The field experiment was included four different fertilizer treatments: chemical fertilizer alone (MF), rice straw and chemical fertilizer (RF), 30% organic manure and 70% chemical fertilizer (OM), and without fertilizer input as a control (CK). The results showed that distribution of soil humus and cellulolytic microbial community abundance was significant increased under long-term application of crop residue and organic manure condition. And the FA, HA and HM C contents in > 2000 μm and 2000–50 μm fractions with MF, RF and OM treatments were significant higher than that of CK treatment. Meanwhile, the alkyl C and Oalkyl C groups of FA and HA in > 2000 μm fraction with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments were higher than that of the other fractions. There had higher AL% and lower ARO% of FA and HA in different particle-size fractions with MF, RF, OM and CK treatments. The results indicated that abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes in different particle-size fractions with RF and OM treatments were significant increased, compared with CK treatment. There had significant positive correlation between soil humus C components (FA and HA) with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes, and the o-alkyl C and AL% of FA were positively correlated with abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes. As a result, the community abundance of cbhI and GH48 genes were significant increased under combined application of crop residue and organic manure with chemical fertilizer condition.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The role of autophagy in the process of osseointegration around titanium implants with micro-nano topography promoted by osteoimmunity

Osteoimmunity plays an important role in the process of implant osseointegration. Autophagy is a conservative metabolic pathway of eukaryotic cells, but whether the interaction between autophagy and osteoimmunity plays a key role in osseointegration remains unclear. In this study, we prepared smooth titanium disks and micro-nano topography titanium disks, to study the immune microenvironment of RAW264.7 cells, and prepared the conditioned medium to study the effect of immune microenvironment on the osteogenesis and autophagy of MC3T3-E1 cells. Autophagy inhibitor 3-MA was used to inhibit autophagy to observe the change of expression of osteogenic markers. The results showed that the micro-nano topography titanium disks could stimulate RAW264.7 cells to differentiate into M2 type, forming an anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment; compared with the control group, the anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment promoted the proliferation and differentiation of osteoblasts better. The anti-inflammatory immune environment activated the autophagy level of osteoblasts, while the expression of osteogenic markers was down-regulated after inhibition of autophagy. These results indicate that anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment can promote cell proliferation and osteogenic differentiation, autophagy plays an important role in this process. This study further explains the mechanism of implant osseointegration in osteoimmune microenvironment, and provides reference for improving implant osseointegration.
CHINA
Nature.com

Reservoir quality and its controlling diagenetic factors in the Bentiu Formation, Northeastern Muglad Basin, Sudan

The Abu Gabra and Bentiu formations are widely distributed within the interior Muglad Basin. Recently, much attention has been paid to study, evaluate and characterize the Abu Gabra Formation as a proven reservoir in Muglad Basin. However, few studies have been documented on the Bentiu Formation which is the main oil/gas reservoir within the basin. Therefore, 33 core samples of the Great Moga and Keyi oilfields (NE Muglad Basin) were selected to characterize the Bentiu Formation reservoir using sedimentological and petrophysical analyses. The aim of the study is to de-risk exploration activities and improve success rate. Compositional and textural analyses revealed two main facies groups: coarse to-medium grained sandstone (braided channel deposits) and fine grained sandstone (floodplain and crevasse splay channel deposits). The coarse to-medium grained sandstone has porosity and permeability values within the range of 19.6% to 32.0% and 1825.6 mD to 8358.0 mD respectively. On the other hand, the fine grained clay-rich facies displays poor reservoir quality as indicated by porosity and permeability ranging from 1.0 to 6.0% and 2.5 to 10.0 mD respectively. A number of varied processes were identified controlling the reservoir quality of the studies samples. Porosity and permeability were enhanced by the dissolution of feldspars and micas, while presence of detrital clays, kaolinite precipitation, iron oxides precipitation, siderite, quartz overgrowths and pyrite cement played negative role on the reservoir quality. Intensity of the observed quartz overgrowth increases with burial depth. At great depths, a variability in grain contact types are recorded suggesting conditions of moderate to-high compactions. Furthermore, scanning electron microscopy revealed presence of micropores which have the tendency of affecting the fluid flow properties in the Bentiu Formation sandstone. These evidences indicate that the Bentiu Formation petroleum reservoir quality is primarily inhibited by grain size, total clay content, compaction and cementation. Thus, special attention should be paid to these inhibiting factors to reduce risk in petroleum exploration within the area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Diel cycle of sea spray aerosol concentration

Sea spray aerosol (SSA) formation have a major role in the climate system, but measurements at a global-scale of this micro-scale process are highly challenging. We measured high-resolution temporal patterns of SSA number concentration over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Ocean covering over 42,000 km. We discovered a ubiquitous 24-hour rhythm to the SSA number concentration, with concentrations increasing after sunrise, remaining higher during the day, and returning to predawn values after sunset. The presence of dominating continental aerosol transport can mask the SSA cycle. We did not find significant links between the diel cycle of SSA number concentration and diel variations of surface winds, atmospheric physical properties, radiation, pollution, nor oceanic physical properties. However, the daily mean sea surface temperature positively correlated with the magnitude of the day-to-nighttime increase in SSA concentration. Parallel diel patterns in particle sizes were also detected in near-surface waters attributed to variations in the size of particles smaller than ~1 µm. These variations may point to microbial day-to-night modulation of bubble-bursting dynamics as a possible cause of the SSA cycle.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Nutrition#Food Insecure#Crop Diversity#Fig
Nature.com

Atypical for northern ungulates, energy metabolism is lowest during summer in female wild boars (Sus scrofa)

Typically, large ungulates show a single seasonal peak of heart rate, a proxy of energy expenditure, in early summer. Different to other large ungulates, wild boar females had peak heart rates early in the year (at ~ April, 1), which likely indicates high costs of reproduction. This peak was followed by a trough over summer and a secondary summit in autumn/early winter, which coincided with the mast seeding of oak trees and the mating season. Wild boars counteracted the effects of cold temperatures by decreasing subcutaneous body temperature by peripheral vasoconstriction. They also passively gained solar radiation energy by basking in the sun. However, the shape of the seasonal rhythm in HR indicates that it was apparently not primarily caused by thermoregulatory costs but by the costs of reproduction. Wild boar farrow early in the year, visible in high HRs and sudden changes in intraperitoneal body temperature of females. Arguably, a prerequisite for this early reproduction as well as for high energy metabolism over winter is the broad variety of food consumed by this species, i.e., the omnivorous lifestyle. Extremely warm and dry summers, as experienced during the study years (2017, 2018), may increasingly become a bottleneck for food intake of wild boar.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Development of the first axillary in vitro shoot multiplication protocol for coconut palms

The coconut palm or “tree of life” is one of nature’s most useful plants and the demand for its fruit is increasing. However, coconut production is threatened by ageing plantations, pests and diseases. Currently, the palm is exclusively propagated via seeds, limiting the amount of planting material. A novel micropropagation method is presented, based on axillary shoot formation. Apical meristems of in vitro coconut seedlings are cultured onto Y3 medium containing 1 µM TDZ. This induces the apical meristem to proliferate through axillary shoots in ~ 27% of the initiated explants. These axillary shoots are seen as white clumps of proliferating tissue and can be multiplied at a large scale or regenerated into rooted in vitro plantlets. This innovative micropropagation method will enable the production of disease-free, high quality in vitro plantlets, which will solve the worldwide scarcity of coconut planting material.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Adipokinetic hormone (AKH), energy budget and their effect on feeding and gustatory processes of foraging honey bees

The adipokinetic hormone (AKH) of insects is considered an equivalent of the mammalian hormone glucagon as it induces fast mobilization of carbohydrates and lipids from the fat body upon starvation. Yet, in foraging honey bees, which lack fat body storage for carbohydrates, it was suggested that AKH may have lost its original function. Here we manipulated the energy budget of bee foragers to determine the effect of AKH on appetitive responses. As AKH participates in a cascade leading to acceptance of unpalatable substances in starved Drosophila, we also assessed its effect on foragers presented with sucrose solution spiked with salicin. Starved and partially-fed bees were topically exposed with different doses of AKH to determine if this hormone modifies food ingestion and sucrose responsiveness. We found a significant effect of the energy budget (i.e. starved vs. partially-fed) on the decision to ingest or respond to both pure sucrose solution and sucrose solution spiked with salicin, but no effect of AKH per se. These results are consistent with a loss of function of AKH in honey bee foragers, in accordance with a social life that implies storing energy resources in the hive, in amounts that exceed individual needs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Microbial community of soda Lake Van as obtained from direct and enriched water, sediment and fish samples

Soda lakes are saline and alkaline ecosystems that are considered to have existed since the first geological records of the world. These lakes support the growth of ecologically and economically important microorganisms due to their unique geochemistry. Microbiota members of lakes are valuable models to study the link between community structure and abiotic parameters such as pH and salinity. Lake Van is the largest endroheic lake and in this study, bacterial diversity of lake water, sediment, and pearl mullet (inci kefali; Alburnus tarichi), an endemic species of fish which are collected from different points of the lake, are studied directly and investigated meticulously using a metabarcoding approach after pre-enrichment. Bacterial community structures were identified using Next Generation Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene. The analysis revealed that the samples of Lake Van contain high level of bacterial diversity. Direct water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Bacteroidota, on the other hand, pre-enriched water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In direct sediment samples Proteobacteria, whereas in pre-enriched sediment samples Firmicutes and Proteobacteria were determined at highest level. Pre-enriched fish samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In this study, microbiota members of Lake Van were identified by taxonomic analysis.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nature.com

The radiographic relationship between the cortical overlap view (COV) and the tip of the greater trochanter

For proximal femoral nailing, choosing the proper entry point with the aid of C-arm imaging is crucial. Therefore, obtaining accurate radiological views that facilitate sound identification of the tip of the greater trochanter (GT) is of utmost importance. The aim of this study was to define a radiological view characterised by reproducible radiographic landmarks which will allow the reliable identification of the tip of the GT in the anteroposterior view. Anatomical and radiographic features of 16 cadaveric femurs were analysed. The cortical overlap view (COV), characterised by the radiological overlap of the density line of the piriform fossa and the intertrochanteric crest, was identified. It marks the rotation of the proximal femur at which the GT can be accurately identified and used to determine the desired entry point for a proximal femoral nail. Trainees and fully qualified orthopedic trauma surgeons were asked to identify the correct COV in radiological imaging series. Mean internal rotation of the femur to achieve a COV was 17.5° (range 12.8°–21.8°). In the COV the tip of the GT is the highest visible point and the mean distance from the cortical overlap line to the tip of the GT is 4.45 mm. Intra- and inter-rater reliability was high with ICC(2,k) = 0.932 and ICC(2,k) = 0.987 respectively. Trainees achieved higher rates of correct COV identification than specialists. There was no significant correlation between the internal rotation of the femur to achieve the COV and femoral antetorsion. In conclusion, the COV is a highly reproducible radiological view that is characterised by radiographic landmarks easy to recognise. It allows for accurate identification of the tip of the GT, which can be used by the surgeon as a reference to determine the desired entry point for an intramedullary nail.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A spotlight on seafood for global human nutrition

What role might seafood have in boosting human health in diets of the future? A modelling study that assesses how a rise in seafood intake by 2030 might affect human populations worldwide offers a way to begin to answer this. Lotte Lauritzen ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7184-5949 0. Lotte Lauritzen is in the...
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Modality-specific attractor dynamics in dyadic entrainment

Rhythmic joint coordination is ubiquitous in daily-life human activities. In order to coordinate their actions towards shared goals, individuals need to co-regulate their timing and move together at the collective level of behavior. Remarkably, basic forms of coordinated behavior tend to emerge spontaneously as long as two individuals are exposed to each other’s rhythmic movements. The present study investigated the dynamics of spontaneous dyadic entrainment, and more specifically how they depend on the sensory modalities mediating informational coupling. By means of a novel interactive paradigm, we showed that dyadic entrainment systematically takes place during a minimalistic rhythmic task despite explicit instructions to ignore the partner. Crucially, the interaction was organized by clear dynamics in a modality-dependent fashion. Our results showed highly consistent coordination patterns in visually-mediated entrainment, whereas we observed more chaotic and more variable profiles in the auditorily-mediated counterpart. The proposed experimental paradigm yields empirical evidence for the overwhelming tendency of dyads to behave as coupled rhythmic units. In the context of our experimental design, it showed that coordination dynamics differ according to availability and nature of perceptual information. Interventions aimed at rehabilitating, teaching or training sensorimotor functions can be ultimately informed and optimized by such fundamental knowledge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization and engineering of Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 as a potential host for heterologous expression of biosynthetic gene clusters

Streptomyces griseofuscus DSM 40191 is a fast growing Streptomyces strain that remains largely underexplored as a heterologous host. Here, we report the genome mining of S. griseofuscus, followed by the detailed exploration of its phenotype, including the production of native secondary metabolites and ability to utilise carbon, nitrogen, sulphur and phosphorus sources. Furthermore, several routes for genetic engineering of S. griseofuscus were explored, including use of GusA-based vectors, CRISPR-Cas9 and CRISPR-cBEST-mediated knockouts. Two out of the three native plasmids were cured using CRISPR-Cas9 technology, leading to the generation of strain S. griseofuscus DEL1. DEL1 was further modified by the full deletion of a pentamycin BGC and an unknown NRPS BGC, leading to the generation of strain DEL2, lacking approx. 500 kbp of the genome, which corresponds to a 5.19% genome reduction. DEL2 can be characterized by faster growth and inability to produce three main native metabolites: lankacidin, lankamycin, pentamycin and their derivatives. To test the ability of DEL2 to heterologously produce secondary metabolites, the actinorhodin BGC was used. We were able to observe a formation of a blue halo, indicating a potential production of actinorhodin by both DEL2 and a wild type.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interplay between membrane active host defense peptides and heme modulates their assemblies and in vitro activity

In the emerging era of antimicrobial resistance, the susceptibility to co-infections of patients suffering from either acquired or inherited hemolytic disorders can lead to dramatic increase in mortality rates. Closely related, heme liberated during hemolysis is one of the major sources of iron, which is vital for both host and invading microorganisms. While recent intensive research in the field has demonstrated that heme exerts diverse local effects including impairment of immune cells functions, it is almost completely unknown how it may compromise key molecules of our innate immune system, such as antimicrobial host defense peptides (HDPs). Since HDPs hold great promise as natural therapeutic agents against antibiotic-resistant microbes, understanding the effects that may modulate their action in microbial infection is crucial. Here we explore how hemin can interact directly with selected HDPs and influence their structure and membrane activity. It is revealed that induced helical folding, large assembly formation, and altered membrane activity is promoted by hemin. However, these effects showed variations depending mainly on peptide selectivity toward charged lipids, and the affinity of the peptide and hemin to lipid bilayers. Hemin-peptide complexes are sought to form semi-folded co-assemblies, which are present even with model membranes resembling mammalian or bacterial lipid compositions. In vitro cell-based toxicity assays supported that toxic effects of HDPs could be attenuated due to their assembly formation. These results are in line with our previous findings on peptide-lipid-small molecule systems suggesting that small molecules present in the complex in vivo milieu can regulate HDP function. Inversely, diverse effects of endogenous compounds could also be manipulated by HDPs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hybrid derivative of cathelicidin and human beta defensin-2 against Gram-positive bacteria: A novel approach for the treatment of bacterial keratitis

Bacterial keratitis (BK) is a major cause of corneal blindness globally. This study aimed to develop a novel class of antimicrobial therapy, based on human-derived hybrid host defense peptides (HyHDPs), for treating BK. HyHDPs were rationally designed through combination of functional amino acids in parent HDPs, including LL-37 and human beta-defensin (HBD)-1 to -3. Minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) and time-kill kinetics assay were performed to determine the concentration- and time-dependent antimicrobial activity and cytotoxicity was evaluated against human corneal epithelial cells and erythrocytes. In vivo safety and efficacy of the most promising peptide was examined in the corneal wound healing and Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC SA29213) keratitis murine models, respectively. A second-generation HyHDP (CaD23), based on rational hybridization of the middle residues of LL-37 and C-terminal of HBD-2, was developed and was shown to demonstrate good efficacy against methicillin-sensitive and methicillin-resistant S. aureus [MIC = 12.5–25.0 μg/ml (5.2–10.4 μM)] and S. epidermidis [MIC = 12.5 μg/ml (5.2 μM)], and moderate efficacy against P. aeruginosa [MIC = 25-50 μg/ml (10.4–20.8 μM)]. CaD23 (at 25 μg/ml or 2× MIC) killed all the bacteria within 30 min, which was 8 times faster than amikacin (25 μg/ml or 20× MIC). After 10 consecutive passages, S. aureus (ATCC SA29213) did not develop any antimicrobial resistance (AMR) against CaD23 whereas it developed significant AMR (i.e. a 32-fold increase in MIC) against amikacin, a commonly used treatment for BK. Pre-clinical murine studies showed that CaD23 (0.5 mg/ml) achieved a median reduction of S. aureus bioburden by 94% (or 1.2 log10 CFU/ml) while not impeding corneal epithelial wound healing. In conclusion, rational hybridization of human-derived HDPs has led to generation of a potentially efficacious and safe topical antimicrobial agent for treating Gram-positive BK, with no/minimal risk of developing AMR.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Newly developed software unveils relationships between RNA modifications and cancers

In a research breakthrough, a team of researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore has developed a software that can help reveal the relationships between RNA modifications and the development of diseases and disorders. Led by Professor Daniel Tenen and Dr....
CANCER
Nature.com

Interoception and obesity: a systematic review and meta-analysis of the relationship between interoception and BMI

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Interoception refers to the processes by which we sense, interpret and integrate signals originating from within the body. Deficits in interoception have been linked to higher BMI and may contribute to weight gain. However, there have been conflicting findings and it is not clear how higher BMI is associated with different facets of interoception, such as interoceptive accuracy (the ability to detect internal signals) and sensibility (the tendency to attend to internal signals).
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy