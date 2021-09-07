Studying the distribution patterns, dynamics and influencing factors of city functional components by gradient analysis
Understanding the spatial distribution characteristics and formation mechanism of urban facilities (city functional components) constitutes the basis of urban layout optimization. Currently, research on the overall distribution of the various types of city functional components is lacking. In this study, by applying the gradient analysis method common in ecology, we considered 13 types of city functional components (80,214 individuals in total) in large, medium and small Chinese cities (9 cities in total) to carry out quantitative analysis of the distribution of components along urban–rural gradients through density distribution curves. The results indicated that: (1) a higher density of city functional components near the city centre revealed an obvious aggregated distribution; (2) the spatial distribution dynamics of city functional components were related to the city size, providing a reference for the rational distribution of components in cities of different sizes; (3) the distribution of city functional components was affected by their ecosystem services. This study offers a new perspective for the application of ecological methods in the examination of the distribution of city functional components.www.nature.com
