Studying the distribution patterns, dynamics and influencing factors of city functional components by gradient analysis

By Shun Liu
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the spatial distribution characteristics and formation mechanism of urban facilities (city functional components) constitutes the basis of urban layout optimization. Currently, research on the overall distribution of the various types of city functional components is lacking. In this study, by applying the gradient analysis method common in ecology, we considered 13 types of city functional components (80,214 individuals in total) in large, medium and small Chinese cities (9 cities in total) to carry out quantitative analysis of the distribution of components along urban–rural gradients through density distribution curves. The results indicated that: (1) a higher density of city functional components near the city centre revealed an obvious aggregated distribution; (2) the spatial distribution dynamics of city functional components were related to the city size, providing a reference for the rational distribution of components in cities of different sizes; (3) the distribution of city functional components was affected by their ecosystem services. This study offers a new perspective for the application of ecological methods in the examination of the distribution of city functional components.

www.nature.com

EurekAlert

Super large-scale mobility data reveals China's population mobility pattern and urban agglomeration distribution

Human mobility is the driving force of many social phenomena, including regional socio-economic development, traffic programming, and disease transmission. Understanding human mobility at different geographic scales are of critical importance for decision making regarding future public health emergency response, transportation planning, and regional economic development, among others. Led by Professor...
CHINA
Nature.com

Liolophura species discrimination with geographical distribution patterns and their divergence and expansion history on the northwestern Pacific coast

The chiton Liolophura japonica (Lischke 1873) is distributed in intertidal areas of the northwestern Pacific. Using COI and 16S rRNA, we found three genetic lineages, suggesting separation into three different species. Population genetic analyses, the two distinct COI barcoding gaps albeit one barcoding gap in the 16S rRNA, and phylogenetic relationships with a congeneric species supported this finding. We described L. koreana, sp. nov. over ca. 33°24′ N (JJ), and L. sinensis, sp. nov. around ca. 27°02′–28°00′ N (ZJ). We confirmed that these can be morphologically distinguished by lateral and dorsal black spots on the tegmentum and the shape of spicules on the perinotum. We also discuss species divergence during the Plio-Pleistocene, demographic expansions following the last interglacial age in the Pleistocene, and augmentation of COI haplotype diversity during the Pleistocene. Our study sheds light on the potential for COI in examining marine invertebrate species discrimination and distribution in the northwestern Pacific.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Standard hospital blanket warming cabinets can be utilized for complete moist heat SARS-CoV2 inactivation of contaminated N95 masks for re-use

Shortages of personal protective equipment for use during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic continue to be an issue among health-care workers globally. Extended and repeated use of N95 filtering facepiece respirators without adequate decontamination is of particular concern. Although several methods to decontaminate and re-use these masks have been proposed, logistic or practical issues limit adoption of these techniques. In this study, we propose and validate the use of the application of moist heat (70 °C with humidity augmented by an open pan of water) applied by commonly available hospital (blanket) warming cabinets to decontaminate N95 masks. This report shows that a variety of N95 masks can be repeatedly decontaminated of SARS-CoV-2 over 6 h moist heat exposure without compromise of their filtering function as assessed by standard fit and sodium chloride aerosol filtration efficiency testing. This approached can easily adapted to provide point-of-care N95 mask decontamination allowing for increased practical utility of mask recycling in the health care setting.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Three-dimensional computational fluid dynamics analysis of an electric submerged arc furnace

A computational fluid dynamics (CFD) method is proposed to analyze the operation of a submerged electric arc furnace (SAF) used in ferronickel production. A three-dimensional mathematical model was used for the time-dependent solution of the fluid flow, heat transfer and electromagnetic phenomena. The slag's physical properties, which play a crucial role in the SAF operation, were previously determined using classical molecular dynamics simulations and empirical relationships. The analysis revealed that the main slag properties affecting SAF operation are density, viscosity and electrical conductivity—the latter two being mutually dependent. The high electrical conductivity values of the slag favor melting via the high Joule heat produced within the slag region. Calculation of the dimensionless Péclet and Reynolds numbers revealed that the slag velocities play a decisive role in heat transfer and further indicate that the slag flow is laminar. The average slag velocity calculated 0.0001 m/s with maxima in the vicinity of the electrodes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial diseases in zebrafish via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA base editing

Mitochondrial diseases are a group of heterogeneous genetic disorders that are characterized by dysfunctional mitochondria and often manifest as severe even lethal condition1. Mitochondrial diseases can arise from mutations affecting either the nuclear gene or the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), whereas pathogenic mutations in mtDNA more commonly cause mitochondrial disease than mutations in nuclear genes do2. Up to now, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA have been reported3. Animal models which precisely install these variants are urgently needed both to deepen our understanding for the etiology of mitochondrial diseases and to develop therapeutic strategies. The development of such models, however, has been hindered by the technical challenge of editing mtDNA in a programmable fashion. In recent years, some progresses have been made for mitochondrial genome engineering. Re-engineered RNA-free programmable nucleases such as mtZFN and mitoTALEN function effectively in mitochondria4,5. In a recent work, researchers harnessed a bacterial cytidine deaminase, DddA, to archive precise manipulation of mtDNA sequences6. In this system, the domain containing 1264–1427 amino acids of DddA (DddAtox) was split into two inactive halves, which were fused with transcription activator-like effector (TALE) and a uracil glycosylase inhibitor, resulting in DddA-derived cytosine base editors (DdCBEs). Besides the study in tissue culture system, installation of disease-associated mtDNA variants in mouse with this DddAtox-TALE strategy has been reported lately7. Acclaimed for multiple research advantages and flexibility of manipulation, zebrafish is an attractive animal model for studying human disease8. The ability to generate pathogenic mtDNA mutations in zebrafish could accelerate the researches ranging from mitochondrial biology, drug discovery to therapeutic approaches development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparing the results of manual and automated quantitative corneal neuroanalysing modules for beginners

This study aimed to evaluate the reliability of in vivo confocal microscopic neuroanalysis by beginners using manual and automated modules. Images of sub-basal corneal nerve plexus (SCNP) from 108 images of 18 healthy participants were analyzed by 7 beginner observers using manual (CCMetrics, [CCM]) and automated (ACCMetrics, [ACCM]) module. SCNP parameters analyzed included corneal nerve fiber density (NFD), corneal nerve branch density (NBD), corneal nerve fiber length (NFL), and tortuosity coefficient (TC). The intra-observer repeatability, inter-observer reliability, inter-module agreement, and left–right eye symmetry level of SCNP parameters were examined. All observers showed good intra-observer repeatability using CCM (intraclass correlation coefficient [ICC] > 0.60 for all), except when measuring TC. Two observers demonstrated especially excellent repeatability in analyzing NFD, NBD, and NFL using manual mode, indicating the quality of interpretation may still be observer-dependent. Among all SCNP parameters, NFL had the best inter-observer reliability (Spearman’s rank-sum correlation coefficient [SpCC] and ICC > 0.85 for the 3 original observers) and left–right symmetry level (SpCC and ICC > 0.60). In the additional analysis of inter-observer reliability using results by all 7 observers, only NFL showed good inter-observer reliability (ICC = 0.79). Compared with CCM measurements, values of ACCM measurements were significantly lower, implying a poor inter-module agreement. Our result suggested that performance of quantitative corneal neuroanalysis by beginners maybe acceptable, with NFL being the most reliable parameter, and automated method cannot fully replace manual work.
NFL
Nature.com

Atypical for northern ungulates, energy metabolism is lowest during summer in female wild boars (Sus scrofa)

Typically, large ungulates show a single seasonal peak of heart rate, a proxy of energy expenditure, in early summer. Different to other large ungulates, wild boar females had peak heart rates early in the year (at ~ April, 1), which likely indicates high costs of reproduction. This peak was followed by a trough over summer and a secondary summit in autumn/early winter, which coincided with the mast seeding of oak trees and the mating season. Wild boars counteracted the effects of cold temperatures by decreasing subcutaneous body temperature by peripheral vasoconstriction. They also passively gained solar radiation energy by basking in the sun. However, the shape of the seasonal rhythm in HR indicates that it was apparently not primarily caused by thermoregulatory costs but by the costs of reproduction. Wild boar farrow early in the year, visible in high HRs and sudden changes in intraperitoneal body temperature of females. Arguably, a prerequisite for this early reproduction as well as for high energy metabolism over winter is the broad variety of food consumed by this species, i.e., the omnivorous lifestyle. Extremely warm and dry summers, as experienced during the study years (2017, 2018), may increasingly become a bottleneck for food intake of wild boar.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Correction: Photonic-dispersion neural networks for inverse scattering problems

Correction to: Light: Science & Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00600-y, published online 27 July 2021. After publication of this article1, it is noticed this article contained an error. In Results section, the equation ‘\({\mathsf{C}} = \vert \Sigma \, \vert {\mathsf{Rd}}{\hbox{-}}\, {\mathsf{Rg}}\vert{2}\)’ in the sentence below should be corrected to ‘\({\mathsf{C}} = \Sigma \vert {\mathsf{Rd}}{\hbox{-}}\, {\mathsf{Rg}}\vert^{2}\)’.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Corrosion mitigation of mild steel in hydrochloric acid solution using grape seed extract

Plant extracts have gained a lot of attention due to their ecofriendly nature for corrosion inhibition. In this study, we examined the inhibition performance of grape seed extract as an eco-environmental inhibitor for mild steel in hydrochloric acid medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, potentiodynamic polarization, and electrochemical noise techniques were employed to study mild steel's electrochemical behavior in the hydrochloric acid solutions containing grape seed extract. Results depicted that grape seed extract could successfully inhibit the corrosion of mild steel. Besides, water droplet contact angle, field-emission scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy were utilized to study the surface of mild steel specimens after dipping in acidic solutions. Electrochemical impedance results showed a corrosion efficiency of about 88% in 300 ppm of grape seed extract. Also, results revealed more compact corrosion products with improved integrity in the presence of grape seed, which confirmed electrochemical test results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective C labelling reveals the electronic structure of flavocoenzyme radicals

Flavocoenzymes are nearly ubiquitous cofactors that are involved in the catalysis and regulation of a wide range of biological processes including some light-induced ones, such as the photolyase-mediated DNA repair, magnetoreception of migratory birds, and the blue-light driven phototropism in plants. One of the factors that enable versatile flavin-coenzyme biochemistry and biophysics is the fine-tuning of the cofactor’s frontier orbital by interactions with the protein environment. Probing the singly-occupied molecular orbital (SOMO) of the intermediate radical state of flavins is therefore a prerequisite for a thorough understanding of the diverse functions of the flavoprotein family. This may be ultimately achieved by unravelling the hyperfine structure of a flavin by electron paramagnetic resonance. In this contribution we present a rigorous approach to obtaining a hyperfine map of the flavin’s chromophoric 7,8-dimethyl isoalloxazine unit at an as yet unprecedented level of resolution and accuracy. We combine powerful high-microwave-frequency/high-magnetic-field electron–nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) with 13C isotopologue editing as well as spectral simulations and density functional theory calculations to measure and analyse 13C hyperfine couplings of the flavin cofactor in DNA photolyase. Our data will provide the basis for electronic structure considerations for a number of flavin radical intermediates occurring in blue-light photoreceptor proteins.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Towards an integrative view of virus phenotypes

Understanding how phenotypes emerge from genotypes is a foundational goal in biology. As challenging as this task is when considering cellular life, it is further complicated in the case of viruses. During replication, a virus as a discrete entity (the virion) disappears and manifests itself as a metabolic amalgam between the virus and the host (the virocell). Identifying traits that unambiguously constitute a virus’s phenotype is straightforward for the virion, less so for the virocell. Here, we present a framework for categorizing virus phenotypes that encompasses both virion and virocell stages and considers functional and performance traits of viruses in the context of fitness. Such an integrated view of virus phenotype is necessary for comprehensive interpretation of viral genome sequences and will advance our understanding of viral evolution and ecology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum state tomography of molecules by ultrafast diffraction

Ultrafast electron diffraction and time-resolved serial crystallography are the basis of the ongoing revolution in capturing at the atomic level of detail the structural dynamics of molecules. However, most experiments capture only the probability density of the nuclear wavepackets to determine the time-dependent molecular structures, while the full quantum state has not been accessed. Here, we introduce a framework for the preparation and ultrafast coherent diffraction from rotational wave packets of molecules, and we establish a new variant of quantum state tomography for ultrafast electron diffraction to characterize the molecular quantum states. The ability to reconstruct the density matrix, which encodes the amplitude and phase of the wavepacket, for molecules of arbitrary degrees of freedom, will enable the reconstruction of a quantum molecular movie from experimental x-ray or electron diffraction data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Pressure induced superconductivity in MnSe

The rich phenomena in the FeSe and related compounds have attracted great interests as it provides fertile material to gain further insight into the mechanism of high temperature superconductivity. A natural follow-up work was to look into the possibility of superconductivity in MnSe. We demonstrated in this work that high pressure can effectively suppress the complex magnetic characters of MnSe, and induce superconductivity with Tc ~ 5 K at pressure ~12 GPa confirmed by both magnetic and resistive measurements. The highest Tc is ~ 9 K (magnetic result) at ~35 GPa. Our observations suggest the observed superconductivity may closely relate to the pressure-induced structural change. However, the interface between the metallic and insulating boundaries may also play an important role to the pressure induced superconductivity in MnSe.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Development of the first axillary in vitro shoot multiplication protocol for coconut palms

The coconut palm or “tree of life” is one of nature’s most useful plants and the demand for its fruit is increasing. However, coconut production is threatened by ageing plantations, pests and diseases. Currently, the palm is exclusively propagated via seeds, limiting the amount of planting material. A novel micropropagation method is presented, based on axillary shoot formation. Apical meristems of in vitro coconut seedlings are cultured onto Y3 medium containing 1 µM TDZ. This induces the apical meristem to proliferate through axillary shoots in ~ 27% of the initiated explants. These axillary shoots are seen as white clumps of proliferating tissue and can be multiplied at a large scale or regenerated into rooted in vitro plantlets. This innovative micropropagation method will enable the production of disease-free, high quality in vitro plantlets, which will solve the worldwide scarcity of coconut planting material.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interplay between membrane active host defense peptides and heme modulates their assemblies and in vitro activity

In the emerging era of antimicrobial resistance, the susceptibility to co-infections of patients suffering from either acquired or inherited hemolytic disorders can lead to dramatic increase in mortality rates. Closely related, heme liberated during hemolysis is one of the major sources of iron, which is vital for both host and invading microorganisms. While recent intensive research in the field has demonstrated that heme exerts diverse local effects including impairment of immune cells functions, it is almost completely unknown how it may compromise key molecules of our innate immune system, such as antimicrobial host defense peptides (HDPs). Since HDPs hold great promise as natural therapeutic agents against antibiotic-resistant microbes, understanding the effects that may modulate their action in microbial infection is crucial. Here we explore how hemin can interact directly with selected HDPs and influence their structure and membrane activity. It is revealed that induced helical folding, large assembly formation, and altered membrane activity is promoted by hemin. However, these effects showed variations depending mainly on peptide selectivity toward charged lipids, and the affinity of the peptide and hemin to lipid bilayers. Hemin-peptide complexes are sought to form semi-folded co-assemblies, which are present even with model membranes resembling mammalian or bacterial lipid compositions. In vitro cell-based toxicity assays supported that toxic effects of HDPs could be attenuated due to their assembly formation. These results are in line with our previous findings on peptide-lipid-small molecule systems suggesting that small molecules present in the complex in vivo milieu can regulate HDP function. Inversely, diverse effects of endogenous compounds could also be manipulated by HDPs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbial community of soda Lake Van as obtained from direct and enriched water, sediment and fish samples

Soda lakes are saline and alkaline ecosystems that are considered to have existed since the first geological records of the world. These lakes support the growth of ecologically and economically important microorganisms due to their unique geochemistry. Microbiota members of lakes are valuable models to study the link between community structure and abiotic parameters such as pH and salinity. Lake Van is the largest endroheic lake and in this study, bacterial diversity of lake water, sediment, and pearl mullet (inci kefali; Alburnus tarichi), an endemic species of fish which are collected from different points of the lake, are studied directly and investigated meticulously using a metabarcoding approach after pre-enrichment. Bacterial community structures were identified using Next Generation Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene. The analysis revealed that the samples of Lake Van contain high level of bacterial diversity. Direct water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Bacteroidota, on the other hand, pre-enriched water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In direct sediment samples Proteobacteria, whereas in pre-enriched sediment samples Firmicutes and Proteobacteria were determined at highest level. Pre-enriched fish samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In this study, microbiota members of Lake Van were identified by taxonomic analysis.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A negative piezo-conductive effect from doped semiconducting polymer thin films

In the past years, piezo-conductive sensors have drawn great attention in both academic and industrial sectors. The piezo-conductive sensors made by inorganic semiconductors exhibited poor mechanical flexibility, restricting their further practical applications. In this study, we report the piezo-conductive sensors by a semiconducting polymer, poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) doped with tosylate ions (PEDOT:Tos) thin films. Systemically studies indicate that the piezo-conductive response of the PEDOT:Tos thin films is originated from the deformation of the PEDOT crystal cells and the stretched π–π distances induced by Tos. Moreover, the negative piezo-conductive effect, for the first time, is observed from PEDOT:Tos thin film under the pressure. A working mechanism is further proposed to interpret the transient from a positive to a negative piezo-conductive response within the PEDOT:Tos thin films. Our studies offer a facile route to approach effective piezo-conductive sensors based on conjugated polymers.
TECHNOLOGY

