Combatting global grassland degradation

By Richard D. Bardgett ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5131-0127
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Grasslands are under severe threat from ongoing degradation, undermining their capacity to support biodiversity, ecosystem services and human well-being. Yet, grasslands are largely ignored in sustainable development agendas. In this Perspective, we examine the current state of global grasslands and explore the extent and dominant drivers of their degradation. Socio-ecological solutions are needed to combat degradation and promote restoration. Important strategies include: increasing recognition of grasslands in global policy; developing standardized indicators of degradation; using scientific innovation for effective restoration at regional and landscape scales; and enhancing knowledge transfer and data sharing on restoration experiences. Stakeholder needs can be balanced through standardized assessment and shared understanding of the potential ecosystem service trade-offs in degraded and restored grasslands. The integration of these actions into sustainability policy will aid in halting degradation and enhancing restoration success, and protect the socio-economic, cultural and ecological benefits that grasslands provide.

Simulation study towards quantitative X-ray and neutron tensor tomography regarding the validity of linear approximations of dark-field anisotropy

Tensor tomography is fundamentally based on the assumption of a both anisotropic and linear contrast mechanism. While the X-ray or neutron dark-field contrast obtained with Talbot(-Lau) interferometers features the required anisotropy, a preceding detailed study of dark-field signal origination however found its specific orientation dependence to be a non-linear function of the underlying anisotropic mass distribution and its orientation, especially challenging the common assumption that dark-field signals are describable by a function over the unit sphere. Here, two approximative linear tensor models with reduced orientation dependence are investigated in a simulation study with regard to their applicability to grating based X-ray or neutron dark-field tensor tomography. By systematically simulating and reconstructing a large sample of isolated volume elements covering the full range of feasible anisotropies and orientations, direct correspondences are drawn between the respective tensors characterizing the physically based dark-field model used for signal synthesization and the mathematically motivated simplified models used for reconstruction. The anisotropy of freely rotating volume elements is thereby confirmed to be, for practical reconstruction purposes, approximable both as a function of the optical axis’ orientation or as a function of the interferometer’s grating orientation. The eigenvalues of the surrogate models’ tensors are found to exhibit fuzzy, yet almost linear relations to those of the synthesization model. Dominant orientations are found to be recoverable with a margin of error on the order of magnitude of 1\(^{\circ }\). Although the input data must adequately address the full orientation dependence of dark-field anisotropy, the present results clearly support the general feasibility of quantitative X-ray dark-field tensor tomography within an inherent yet acceptable statistical margin of uncertainty.
Examining air pollution (PM), mental health and well-being in a representative German sample

There is a growing debate on the role of the physical environment and what constitute risk and protective factors for mental health. Various forms of air pollution have shown links to physical and mental health concerns and considering that Germany does not meet the WHO air quality standards—poor air quality affects a large proportion of Germans and is more important now than ever. This study investigates the physical environmental factor, air pollution, measured by particulate matter of particles with an aerodynamic diameter smaller than 10 µm (PM10) and effects on determinants of mental health and well-being (life satisfaction, stress resilience, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem). A representative sample of N = 3020 German adults with 54% females (46% males) and an age range between 18 and 92 years (M = 49.04, S.D. ± 17.27) was used. Multivariate linear regression analyses show that higher life satisfaction, more self-esteem and higher stress resilience are predicted by less air pollution (PM10). Individual income, age, and gender were taken into account for each regression model. Gender specific sub-analyses revealed similar predictions for PM10 and stress resilience whereas PM10 and self-esteem were only significantly associated for females. Associations between mental health or well-being determinants and air pollution (PM10) are found in the representative German sample.
The cichlid oral and pharyngeal jaws are evolutionarily and genetically coupled

Evolutionary constraints may significantly bias phenotypic change, while “breaking” from such constraints can lead to expanded ecological opportunity. Ray-finned fishes have broken functional constraints by developing two jaws (oral-pharyngeal), decoupling prey capture (oral jaw) from processing (pharyngeal jaw). It is hypothesized that the oral and pharyngeal jaws represent independent evolutionary modules and this facilitated diversification in feeding architectures. Here we test this hypothesis in African cichlids. Contrary to our expectation, we find integration between jaws at multiple evolutionary levels. Next, we document integration at the genetic level, and identify a candidate gene, smad7, within a pleiotropic locus for oral and pharyngeal jaw shape that exhibits correlated expression between the two tissues. Collectively, our data show that African cichlid evolutionary success has occurred within the context of a coupled jaw system, an attribute that may be driving adaptive evolution in this iconic group by facilitating rapid shifts between foraging habitats, providing an advantage in a stochastic environment such as the East African Rift-Valley.
Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effects of early energy intake on neonatal cerebral growth of preterm newborn: an observational study

Current guidelines for preterm newborns recommend high energy nutrition soon after birth in order to limit growth retardation. However, long-term effects of this nutritional approach are still debated, and it has been demonstrated that cerebral growth depends on protein intake in early life. A negative impact of early high energy intake by parenteral nutrition (PN) has been reported for patients in critically ill conditions, observed in intensive care unit. We aimed at evaluating the impact of energy intake on cerebral growth in preterm neonates early in life. We included preterm newborns with gestational age < 32 weeks or birth weight (BW) < 1500 g. Measurement of cerebral structures was performed by cranial Ultrasonography (cUS) between 3 and 7 days of life (DOL, T0) and at 28 DOL (T1). We evaluated the relation between energy intake and cerebral growth in the first 28 DOL. We observed in 109 preterm newborns a significant (p < 0.05) negative correlation between energy intake received by PN and right caudate head growth (r = − 0.243*) and a positive correlation between total energy intake and transverse cerebellum diameter (r = 0.254*). Multivariate analysis showed that energy intake administered by enteral nutrition (EN), independently increased growth of left caudate head (β = 0.227*) and height cerebellar vermis (β = 0.415*), while PN independently affected growth of both right and left caudate head (β = − 0.164* and β = − 0.228*, respectively) and cerebellum transverse diameter (β = − 0.849*). The route of energy administration may exert different effects on cerebral growth in early life. High energy intake administered through EN seems to be positively correlated to cerebral growth; conversely, PN energy intake results in a poorer cerebral growth evaluated with cUS.
Temperature and precipitation effects on the isotopic composition of global precipitation reveal long-term climate dynamics

Earth’s climate history is traced through the long-term covariance between the isotopic (δ 18O) composition of archived meteoric waters (groundwater, ice cores) with air temperature (T) and amount of precipitation (P). To assess recent multi-decadal climatic changes, we analysed δ18O, T and P, and the relationships between these parameters at 20 stations having 60 years of continuous monthly isotopic records. Using nonparametric regressions and time series modelling we found significant linear and non-linear relationships for δ18O with T and P and showed that the δ18O dependency on these two parameters varied over decadal scales, thereby revealing complex relationships related to recycled moisture, large-scale convective processes and atmospheric-oceanic oscillations. Due to multiple factors controlling the δ 18O composition of precipitation including P and T effects, we found that time-varying relationships between δ18O in precipitation P and T were better explained using the non-linear regressions. Our results affirmed that δ18O distributions in global precipitation are integrative indicators of climate dynamics whose patterns can be applied to better understand region-specific climatic changes in the present, past, and future.
Trait-mediated shifts and climate velocity decouple an endothermic marine predator and its ectothermic prey

Climate change is redistributing biodiversity globally and distributional shifts have been found to follow local climate velocities. It is largely assumed that marine endotherms such as cetaceans might shift more slowly than ectotherms in response to warming and would primarily follow changes in prey, but distributional shifts in cetaceans are difficult to quantify. Here we use data from fisheries bycatch and strandings to examine changes in the distribution of long-finned pilot whales (Globicephala melas), and assess shifts in pilot whales and their prey relative to climate velocity in a rapidly warming region of the Northwest Atlantic. We found a poleward shift in pilot whale distribution that exceeded climate velocity and occurred at more than three times the rate of fish and invertebrate prey species. Fish and invertebrates shifted at rates equal to or slower than expected based on climate velocity, with more slowly shifting species moving to deeper waters. We suggest that traits such as mobility, diet specialization, and thermoregulatory strategy are central to understanding and anticipating range shifts. Our findings highlight the potential for trait-mediated climate shifts to decouple relationships between endothermic cetaceans and their ectothermic prey, which has important implications for marine food web dynamics and ecosystem stability.
Significantly enhanced coupling effect and gap plasmon resonance in a MIM-cavity based sensing structure

Herein, we design a high sensitivity with a multi-mode plasmonic sensor based on the square ring-shaped resonators containing silver nanorods together with a metal–insulator-metal bus waveguide. The finite element method can analyze the structure's transmittance properties and electromagnetic field distributions in detail. Results show that the coupling effect between the bus waveguide and the side-coupled resonator can enhance by generating gap plasmon resonance among the silver nanorods, increasing the cavity plasmon mode in the resonator. The suggested structure obtained a relatively high sensitivity and acceptable figure of merit and quality factor of about 2473 nm/RIU (refractive index unit), 34.18 1/RIU, and 56.35, respectively. Thus, the plasmonic sensor is ideal for lab-on-chip in gas and biochemical analysis and can significantly enhance the sensitivity by 177% compared to the regular one. Furthermore, the designed structure can apply in nanophotonic devices, and the range of the detected refractive index is suitable for gases and fluids (e.g., gas, isopropanol, optical oil, and glucose solution).
Integrating magnetic capabilities to intracellular chips for cell trapping

Current microtechnologies have shown plenty of room inside a living cell for silicon chips. Microchips as barcodes, biochemical sensors, mechanical sensors and even electrical devices have been internalized into living cells without interfering their cell viability. However, these technologies lack from the ability to trap and preconcentrate cells in a specific region, which are prerequisites for cell separation, purification and posterior studies with enhanced sensitivity. Magnetic manipulation of microobjects, which allows a non-contacting method, has become an attractive and promising technique at small scales. Here, we show intracellular Ni-based chips with magnetic capabilities to allow cell enrichment. As a proof of concept of the potential to integrate multiple functionalities on a single device of this technique, we combine coding and magnetic manipulation capabilities in a single device. Devices were found to be internalized by HeLa cells without interfering in their viability. We demonstrated the tagging of a subpopulation of cells and their subsequent magnetic trapping with internalized barcodes subjected to a force up to 2.57 pN (for magnet-cells distance of 4.9 mm). The work opens the venue for future intracellular chips that integrate multiple functionalities with the magnetic manipulation of cells.
Efficient production of vindoline from tabersonine by metabolically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Vindoline is a plant derived monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) with potential therapeutic applications and more importantly serves as the precursor to vinblastine and vincristine. To obtain a yeast strain for high yield production of vindoline from tabersonine, multiple metabolic engineering strategies were employed via the CRISPR/Cas9 mediated multiplex genome integration technology in the present study. Through increasing and tuning the copy numbers of the pathway genes, pairing cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) with appropriate cytochrome P450 reductases (CPRs), engineering the microenvironment for functional expression of CYPs, enhancing cofactor supply, and optimizing fermentation conditions, the production of vindoline was increased to a final titer as high as ∼16.5 mg/L, which is more than 3,800,000-fold higher than the parent strain and the highest tabersonine to vindoline conversion yield ever reported. This work represents a key step of the engineering efforts to establish de novo biosynthetic pathways for vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine.
Strength can be controlled by edge dislocations in refractory high-entropy alloys

Energy efficiency is motivating the search for new high-temperature (high-T) metals. Some new body-centered-cubic (BCC) random multicomponent “high-entropy alloys (HEAs)” based on refractory elements (Cr-Mo-Nb-Ta-V-W-Hf-Ti-Zr) possess exceptional strengths at high temperatures but the physical origins of this outstanding behavior are not known. Here we show, using integrated in-situ neutron-diffraction (ND), high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM), and recent theory, that the high strength and strength retention of a NbTaTiV alloy and a high-strength/low-density CrMoNbV alloy are attributable to edge dislocations. This finding is surprising because plastic flows in BCC elemental metals and dilute alloys are generally controlled by screw dislocations. We use the insight and theory to perform a computationally-guided search over 107 BCC HEAs and identify over 106 possible ultra-strong high-T alloy compositions for future exploration.
Azithromycin concentrations during long-term regimen, a pilot study in patients with MALT lymphoma

In view of the antineoplastic effects of the macrolide clarithromycin in mucosa associated lymphatic tissue (MALT)-lymphoma, we performed a pilot study assessing levels of azithromycin in plasma, peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) and polymorphonuclear leukocytes (PMN) of MALT-lymphoma patients to determine the pharmacokinetics and potential influences of respective concentrations on the therapeutic outcome. In total 16 patients with MALT-lymphoma received 1.5 g of oral azithromycin once-weekly over 6 months. Blood was sampled directly prior to the following dose every 4 weeks during treatment. Drug levels were analysed by high performance liquid chromatography in plasma and intracellularly in PBMC and PMN. They were correlated with patients’ age, weight and body-mass-index and compared between patients responsive or unresponsive to treatment. Mean azithromycin plasma levels of all patients were 58.97 ± 30.48 ng/ml, remaining stable throughout the treatment period. Correlation analysis of plasma azithromycin showed no significance. Intracellular PBMC concentrations were 6648 ± 8479 ng/ml, without any significant difference between responders and non-responders. Mean PMN levels were 39,274 ± 25,659 ng/ml and significantly higher in patients unresponsive to treatment (t = 2.858, p = 0.017). Our drug regime led to continuously high plasma and exceedingly high intracellular concentrations of azithromycin in PBMC and PMN. Age, weight or body-mass-index had no significant influence on plasma levels and thence should not be considered in dosage finding. High AZM levels in PBMC did not lead to a better treatment response, whereas enrichment in PMN suggested a poorer outcome. The threshold for immunomodulatory effects on lymphoma cells might not have been reached. Additionally, the finding of stable plasma and intracellular concentrations over months with high-dose azithromycin administered in intervals might also be important for the further design of azithromycin-based trials against MALT-lymphoma.
The influence of heteroatom doping on local properties of phosphorene monolayer

New energy storage technologies that can serve as a reliable alternative to lithium-ion batteries are in the spotlight. Particular attention has been recently devoted to magnesium-ion systems due to the considerable abundance of this element and also due to its promising electro-chemical performance. Our results show that monolayer black phosphorene doped by B, Sc, Co, and Cu atoms possesses good structural stability with the minimal cohesive energy of \(-5.563\) eV/atom, the adsorption energy per Mg atom ranging from \(-1.229\) to \(-1.357\) eV, and the charge transfer from double-side adsorbed single Mg-ions to the B-substituted phosphorene increased by \(\sim\)0.21 \(e^-\) in comparison with pristine phosphorene. The present work demonstrates a potential path for future improvements of phosphorus-based anode materials for Mg-ion rechargeable batteries which were evaluated using first-principles density-functional theory calculations.
A bioluminescent and homogeneous SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD and hACE2 interaction assay for antiviral screening and monitoring patient neutralizing antibody levels

Here we describe a homogeneous bioluminescent immunoassay based on the interaction between Fc-tagged SARS-CoV-2 Spike RBD and human ACE2, and its detection by secondary antibodies labeled with NanoLuc luciferase fragments LgBit and SmBit. The assay utility for the discovery of novel inhibitors was demonstrated with a panel of anti-RBD antibodies, ACE2-derived miniproteins and soluble ACE2. Studying the effect of RBD mutations on ACE2 binding showed that the N501Y mutation increased RBD apparent affinity toward ACE2 tenfold that resulted in escaping inhibition by some anti-RBD antibodies. In contrast, while E484K mutation did not highly change the binding affinity, it still escaped antibody inhibition likely due to changes in the epitope recognized by the antibody. Also, neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) from COVID-19 positive samples from two distinct regions (USA and Brazil) were successfully detected and the results further suggest the persistence of NAbs for at least 6 months post symptom onset. Finally, sera from vaccinated individuals were tested for NAbs and showed varying neutralizing activity after first and second doses, suggesting the assay can be used to assess immunity of vaccinated populations. Our results demonstrate the broad utility and ease of use of this methodology both for drug discovery and clinical research applications.
Intraoral image generation by progressive growing of generative adversarial network and evaluation of generated image quality by dentists

Dentists need experience with clinical cases to practice specialized skills. However, the need to protect patient's private information limits their ability to utilize intraoral images obtained from clinical cases. In this study, since generating realistic images could make it possible to utilize intraoral images, progressive growing of generative adversarial networks are used to generate intraoral images. A total of 35,254 intraoral images were used as training data with resolutions of 128 × 128, 256 × 256, 512 × 512, and 1024 × 1024. The results of the training datasets with and without data augmentation were compared. The Sliced Wasserstein Distance was calculated to evaluate the generated images. Next, 50 real images and 50 generated images for each resolution were randomly selected and shuffled. 12 pediatric dentists were asked to observe these images and assess whether they were real or generated. The d prime of the 1024 × 1024 images was significantly higher than that of the other resolutions. In conclusion, generated intraoral images with resolutions of 512 × 512 or lower were so realistic that the dentists could not distinguish whether they were real or generated. This implies that the generated images can be used in dental education or data augmentation for deep learning, without privacy restrictions.
Aerodynamics-assisted, efficient and scalable kirigami fog collectors

To address the global water shortage crisis, one of the promising solutions is to collect freshwater from the environmental resources such as fog. However, the efficiency of conventional fog collectors remains low due to the viscous drag of fog-laden wind deflected around the collecting surface. Here, we show that the three-dimensional and centimetric kirigami structures can control the wind flow, forming quasi-stable counter-rotating vortices. The vortices regulate the trajectories of incoming fog clusters and eject extensive droplets to the substrate. As the characteristic structural length is increased to the size of vortices, we greatly reduce the dependence of fog collection on the structural delicacy. Together with gravity-directed gathering by the folds, the kirigami fog collector yields a collection efficiency of 16.1% at a low wind speed of 0.8 m/s and is robust against surface characteristics. The collection efficiency is maintained even on a 1 m2 collector in an outdoor setting.
A multifunctional ultrathin flexible bianisotropic metasurface with miniaturized cell size

In this paper, a flexible bianisotropic metasurface possessing omega-type coupling is presented. The designed metasurface behaves differently when excited from either forward (port 1) or back (port 2) sides. It provides an absorption of 99.46% at 15.1 Gigahertz (GHz), when illuminated from port 1, whereas, on simultaneous illumination from port 2, it behaves like a partially reflective surface (PRS). Furthermore, the presented metasurface not only acts as an in-band absorptive surface (port 1) and partially reflective surface (port 2), but it also provides 97% out-of-band transmission at 7.8 GHz. The response of the presented metasurface remains the same for both transverse Electric (TE) and transverse magnetic (TM) polarized wave or any arbitrary linearly polarized wave. Additionally, the response of the metasurface is angularly stable for any oblique incidence up to 45º. The proposed ultrathin flexible metasurface with absorption, partial reflection and out-of-band transmission properties can be used in the Fabry Perrot cavity antenna for gain enhancement with radar cross-section (RCS) reduction both for passband and stop-band filtering, and conformal antenna applications.
The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
Designing the collective non-local responses of metasurfaces

The ability to design the electromagnetic properties of materials to achieve any given wave scattering effect is key to many technologies, from communications to cloaking and biological imaging. Currently, common design methods either neglect degrees of freedom or are difficult to interpret. Here, we derive a simple and efficient method for designing wave–shaping materials composed of dipole scatterers, taking into account multiple scattering effects and both magnetic and electric polarizabilities. As an application of our theory, we design aperiodic metasurfaces that re-structure the radiation from a dipole emitter: (i) modifying of the near-field to provide a 4-fold enhancement in power emission; (ii) re-shaping the far-field radiation pattern to exhibit chosen directivity; and (iii) the design of a discrete Luneburg–like lens. Additionally, we develop a clear physical interpretation of the optimised structure, by extracting eigen-polarizabilities of the system, finding that a large eigen-polarizability corresponds to a large collective response of the scatterers.
A multi-cantilever beam low-frequency FBG acceleration sensor

The acquisition of 2–50 Hz low-frequency vibration signals is of great significance for the monitoring researches on engineering seismology, bridges & dams, oil & gas exploration, etc. A multi-cantilever beam low-frequency FBG acceleration sensor is proposed against the low sensitivity that predominates in the low-frequency vibration measurement by FBG acceleration sensors. Structural parameters of the sensor is subjected to simulation analysis and optimization design using the ANSYS software; the real sensor is developed based on the simulation results in the following manner: Three rectangular of the cantilever beams are evenly arranged around the mass block at 120°to improve the sensitivity and alleviate the transverse crosstalk of sensor; in the end, a performance test is performed on the sensor. According to the research findings, the sensor, whose natural frequency is approximately 64 Hz, is applicable for monitoring the low-frequency vibration signals within the range 16–54 Hz. The sensor sensitivity is approximately \(87.955\,{\text{pm/m}}\;{\text{s}}^{ - 2}\), the linearity being greater than 99%, the transverse interference immunity being lower than 2.58%, and the dynamic range being up to 86 dB. The findings offer a reference for developing sensor of the same type and further improving the sensitivity of fiber optic acceleration sensor.
