Spacefarers, protect our planet from falling debris

By Dipshikha Chakravortty, Saptarshi Basu, K. S. Nandakumar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Dipshikha Chakravortty ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7838-5145 0 ,. Saptarshi Basu ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9652-9966 1 &. K. S. Nandakumar ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5802-7853 2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India. Saptarshi Basu. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India. K. S. Nandakumar. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India. World cooperation can prevent collisions and the generation of...

www.nature.com

GreenBiz

The space-age tech we need to save our planet

This article is sponsored by KAUST. The landing of NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars in February, which began a two-year search for evidence of microbial life on the planet, is a massive scientific milestone. Perseverance is the most sophisticated robotic geologist built. Fitted with a high-resolution, color, 3D panoramic camera,...
Popular Science

This meteor-tracking system could prevent a falling-rocket debris disaster

As frequent rocket launches make space more accessible, spent vehicles are plummeting back to Earth. In May, a 23-ton Chinese rocket splashed into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, ending days of uncertainty over where it would land. And in March, the four-ton upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket caused a spectacle when it broke apart over the Pacific Northwest.
Phys.org

Solving key observational issues in tracking fine-scale changes of our planet from space

Our Earth has experienced rapid environmental changes tightly tied to anthropogenic activities. Satellite remote sensing offers a quantitative means to monitor such changes but is often limited to coarse spatial or temporal resolutions. Only very recently, with the arrival of Planet's Dove satellites, a constellation of CubeSats made of 190+ satellite sensors to produce daily and global coverage at a 3-meter resolution, have we had the opportunity for fine-scale Earth's surface monitoring.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rocket Explosion at Vandenberg, Warns of Falling Debris

Space Launch Delta 30 terminated the Firefly Aerospace Inc., Alpha rocket over the Pacific Ocean at 7:01 p.m. Pacific Time after a successful lift off at 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time from Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg SFB Sept. 2. There were no injuries associated with the anomaly. A team of...
The Independent

If we want to protect the planet, we must first care for ourselves

If climate protectors are to successfully keep campaigning to stop our planet burning up, we must also ensure that we ourselves do not burn out.It has been 30 years since a brutal accident while performing with the Royal Opera Ballet led to my awakening to the destruction that humanity is inflicting on our natural world. I was doing a swallow dive from the shoulders of a fellow dancer and the four guys that were supposed to catch me... missed. I hit the stage chin-first from 12 feet with no warning. Miraculously, I survived but it was a life changing moment.This...
SpaceRef

Keeping the Conversation Lively: Humans of Our Planet (HOOP).

S4H Executive Director, Rachel Lyons, had the chance to speak with three amazing astronauts last month of Humans of Our Plant (HOOP). Catch the sessions below!. We had a great conversation about Sirisha’s love of space starting from childhood and well as her experience with Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 mission to space. Here are her reflections of floating in zero gravity, the Overview Effect, and the next generation of space travel.
NEWS10 ABC

Human activities playing a major roll in warming our planet

The IPCC, also known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphasizes the increasing confidence that scientists have on human activities impacts on climate change. The big story in the latest report connects human activities with increasing CO2 concentrations, rising global temperatures and accelerating climate impacts. It also explains how...
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
Fast Company

Delta variant danger zones: COVID-19 forecast map shows where hotspots could be 2 weeks from now

With the official start to fall only a week away and the commencement of colder weather, concerns are growing that we could be on the cusp of a rapid increase in delta variant COVID-19 infections. One of the best ways to dampen this likely rise, of course, is getting a vaccine. But even then, we could be in for a deluge of infection as the colder months progress. Though it’s impossible to know exactly how bad things could get in the long term, in the short term we have a much better idea. The Mayo Clinic has put together an interactive map that charts COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S. for the prior 60 days—and forecasts where the hotspots will be two weeks out.
The Independent

The dinosaur-ending meteorite did much more to our planet

The first cave art. The dawn of agriculture. Although these are among the most crucial moments in humankind’s beginnings, our most dramatic origin story starts 66 million years ago. It was the apocalyptic instant when a rock from outer space slammed into Earth, terminating the age of dinosaurs and eventually offering a bountiful new world to our mammalian ancestors.
Nature.com

The cichlid oral and pharyngeal jaws are evolutionarily and genetically coupled

Evolutionary constraints may significantly bias phenotypic change, while “breaking” from such constraints can lead to expanded ecological opportunity. Ray-finned fishes have broken functional constraints by developing two jaws (oral-pharyngeal), decoupling prey capture (oral jaw) from processing (pharyngeal jaw). It is hypothesized that the oral and pharyngeal jaws represent independent evolutionary modules and this facilitated diversification in feeding architectures. Here we test this hypothesis in African cichlids. Contrary to our expectation, we find integration between jaws at multiple evolutionary levels. Next, we document integration at the genetic level, and identify a candidate gene, smad7, within a pleiotropic locus for oral and pharyngeal jaw shape that exhibits correlated expression between the two tissues. Collectively, our data show that African cichlid evolutionary success has occurred within the context of a coupled jaw system, an attribute that may be driving adaptive evolution in this iconic group by facilitating rapid shifts between foraging habitats, providing an advantage in a stochastic environment such as the East African Rift-Valley.
Nature.com

Temperature and precipitation effects on the isotopic composition of global precipitation reveal long-term climate dynamics

Earth’s climate history is traced through the long-term covariance between the isotopic (δ 18O) composition of archived meteoric waters (groundwater, ice cores) with air temperature (T) and amount of precipitation (P). To assess recent multi-decadal climatic changes, we analysed δ18O, T and P, and the relationships between these parameters at 20 stations having 60 years of continuous monthly isotopic records. Using nonparametric regressions and time series modelling we found significant linear and non-linear relationships for δ18O with T and P and showed that the δ18O dependency on these two parameters varied over decadal scales, thereby revealing complex relationships related to recycled moisture, large-scale convective processes and atmospheric-oceanic oscillations. Due to multiple factors controlling the δ 18O composition of precipitation including P and T effects, we found that time-varying relationships between δ18O in precipitation P and T were better explained using the non-linear regressions. Our results affirmed that δ18O distributions in global precipitation are integrative indicators of climate dynamics whose patterns can be applied to better understand region-specific climatic changes in the present, past, and future.
