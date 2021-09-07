Spacefarers, protect our planet from falling debris

With the official start to fall only a week away and the commencement of colder weather, concerns are growing that we could be on the cusp of a rapid increase in delta variant COVID-19 infections. One of the best ways to dampen this likely rise, of course, is getting a vaccine. But even then, we could be in for a deluge of infection as the colder months progress. Though it’s impossible to know exactly how bad things could get in the long term, in the short term we have a much better idea. The Mayo Clinic has put together an interactive map that charts COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S. for the prior 60 days—and forecasts where the hotspots will be two weeks out.

