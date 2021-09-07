CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guess the Movie from the AI Movie Poster #ArtTuesday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper cool AI art and a fun game? What more could you ask for! Brilliant work from Noah Veltman:. Each of these images was generated by AI based on a brief text description of a movie. Can you guess the movie from the image?. Play along!. Every Tuesday is Art...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Follow @NeuralYorker for AI-Generated New Yorker Style Cartoons #ArtTuesday

If you need a little more ~weird~ in your twitter feed don’t miss The Neural Yorker, via Hyperallergic:. The project consists of image-and-caption combinations produced by a generative adversarial network (GAN), a deep-learning-based model. The network is trained using a database of punchlines and images of cartoons found online and then “learns” to create new gags in the New Yorker‘s iconic style, with hilarious (and sometimes unsettling) results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

A Wikipedia Mystery from a Dystopian Future #ArtTuesday

Neurocracy is a game that plays out on an imagined wikipedia from a corporatized dystopian future. It’s low-fi browser based wikipedia science fiction with social commentary — and that’s very, very cyberpunk. Here’s more from Waypoint:. These murders are the central mysteries of Neurocracy, billed as both a “single-player alternate...
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Album Art on Adafruit’s 64×64 LED Matrix @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Here’s a very cool approach to displaying album art with our 64×64 LED Matrix and Raspberry Pi. Here’s more from the Raspberry Pi Blog:. The maker turned to PowerShell – a cross-platform task automation solution – to create a script (available on GitHub) that tells the Raspberry Pi which album is playing, and sends it the album artwork for display on the LED matrix.
MUSIC
#Ai#Leds#Adafruit Blog
adafruit.com

Engineering YouTuber Ian Charnas builds a real-life Thor Hammer (and you can win it!) @reinventedmag

There’s something special about those cosplayers who go the extra mile. Or in this case, the extra 400,000 volts!! Engineering YouTuber Ian Charnas did a cosplay with real lightning provided by twin musical tesla coils. His video includes a high-voltage cover of Thor’s favorite Led Zeppelin song that is sure to be a real treat for Marvel fans everywhere.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Fat Happy Sitting Pot #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Print this cute little pot friend from fishbowl38 on Thingiverse:. Inspired by Happy Sitting Pot by Lukki15. Pot has more rigid arms, legs and shoes! Pot is also now rounded. To print this, no supports are required and it sits flat on the print bed. To get the finish in...
VISUAL ART
toolfarm.com

Watch Now: Maxon 3D Motion Design Show, Day 1, September 2021

Tune in right now for some Maxon news and announcements from David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. Then watch the full schedule of programming with presentations about Cinema 4D, Magic Bullet Suite, Trapcode Particular, and more. Check the schedule below the video for today’s and tomorrow’s presentations. 2021 Events! Presentation Schedule...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

The Other Science Fiction Movie that Inspired the Special Effects of Star Wars #SciFiSunday

It’s impossible to underestimate the sheer quantity of special effects innovations that went into making 2001. On a technical level, 2001 influenced Star Wars more than any other movie — but Silent Running takes a close second. And as much as R2D2 and C3PO owe the bickering peasants in Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress, they owe just as much to Fritz Lang’s Metropolis and Huey, Dewey, and Louie, Bruce Dern’s lovable buddies in Silent Running. Here’s more from Kitbashed:
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Black Refractions: Highlights from The Studio Museum in Harlem #ArtTuesday

Rizzoli New York is publishing the authoritative guide to the Black Refractions exhibition that traveled across the US January 2019 – August 2021. An essay by Connie Choi and entries by Eliza A. Butler, Akili Tommasino, Taylor Aldridge, Larry Ossei Mensah, Daniela Fifi , and other luminaries contextualize the works and provide detailed commentary. A dialogue between Thelma Golden, Connie Choi, and Kellie Jones draws out themes and challenges in collecting and exhibiting modern and contemporary art by artists of African descent. More than a document of a particular institution’s trailblazing path, or catalytic role in the development of American appreciation for art of the African diaspora, this volume is a compendium of a vital art tradition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Data recorded in fabric quilt #ArtTuesday

Beautiful and tragic quilt created by Kim Moran-Jones. Via Flowing Data:. Kim Moran-Jones quilted temperature minima and maxima in the UK, along with Covid-19 deaths on the perimeter in grayscale. Data and the physical fit well together. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Sculpting Nature #ArtTuesday

Colombian artist and designer Diana Beltran Herrera brings life to her paper sculptures with color and texture. All pieces are different, so it can take me from a day up to two or three weeks. I like to do small exercises or mock-ups to get started and familiarised myself with a project. Translating 2D images into volumes is not easy because you have to consider proportions from all angles. I do a lot of preparatory work from sketches to digital sketches, measurements, and templates to keep my projects accurate from beginning to end.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

How Bone Carvers In India Are Keeping A Prehistoric Art Alive

Rad video on the classical art of bone carving from Business Insider. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
dornob.com

This AI Startup can Deepfake You into a Hollywood Movie

Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence software, startup company D-ID can insert a deepfake version of you into a trailer for the new Hugh Jackman film Reminiscence. Since the movie is about a scientist who can help people relive their pasts, after uploading a photo of yourself on this website, the AI-driven tech animates your mugshot and guides you through the process of revisiting the past, seeing yourself smile, move, and blink in a pretty convincing manner.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Finding Inspiration for a Cyberpunk Miniatures Gang #cyberpunk

In this fascinating video on 52 Miniatures, Alex goes on a journey to better understand what cyberpunk is. He’s creating a cyberpunk gang for the tabletop sci-fi game, Stargrave, and he decided he finally wanted to come to grips with his limited understanding of what cyberpunk actually is. He goes...
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – Starro Mask, Blasters and Zombies @ecken @videopixil

This week @adafruit we’re making a Starro inspired mask with HalloWing. Prototyping a prop from Star Trek and a mini LED matrix. A zombie Captain America for Timelapse Tuesday, creppy! YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/axIlF0210d4. Learn Guide. Starro YouTube Video. HallowWing M0 & M4. 500mah Battery. NinjaFlex 1.75mm White. IS31FL3741 LED Matrix.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! Wednesday September 15th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!

All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench, your work from home desk set up, your corvids, your dog, the things your kids made over the last week, robot dances. There is no better time to come together, we’ll see you there! Stop by Discord to get the link to join LIVE!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

TechnoChic Makes Lady Gaga’s 2020 VMAs LED Matrix Mask #WearableWednesday

TechnoChic’s build is SOOOOO good! 🤩 Don’t miss a single second over on YouTube:. How to make Lady Gaga’s sound-reactive LED Matrix Mask from the 2020 VMAs. In this build, I uncover the actual materials used in Gaga’s mask and tweak the design to be a simpler version that’s more appropriate for cosplay.
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For A COP MOVIE

Netflix has released these poster and trailer for A COP MOVIE which arrives in select theaters October and on Netflix November 5. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios takes us deep into the Mexican police force with the story of Teresa and Montoya, together known as “the love patrol.” In this thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary, Ruizpalacios plays with the boundaries of nonfiction and immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within a dysfunctional system.
TV & VIDEOS

