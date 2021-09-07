Why Our Editors Love These Tights For Every Fall Activity

"I could bike for hours on end any day, and it's my favorite after-work activity to clear my mind. After a summer hiatus, I'm excited to pick biking back up again this fall, when the weather cools down a bit. A biking outfit has to strike the perfect balance: it needs to be stretchy, comfortable, and supportive — bonus points if it's stylish. Recently, I've been reaching for the Elation Rib Tight before hitting the road. I specifically love that the tights are designed without side seams so I'm never distracted with itchy or uncomfortable legs. The ribbed texture makes the leggings feel a bit more elevated than standard workout gear, so I don't have to hesitate to text friends if I happen to be biking through their neighborhood. I'd wear the leggings with a cropped tank, my favorite fanny pack, and sneakers." — Rayna Rossitto, content coordinator.