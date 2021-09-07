CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Why Our Editors Love These Tights For Every Fall Activity

PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I could bike for hours on end any day, and it's my favorite after-work activity to clear my mind. After a summer hiatus, I'm excited to pick biking back up again this fall, when the weather cools down a bit. A biking outfit has to strike the perfect balance: it needs to be stretchy, comfortable, and supportive — bonus points if it's stylish. Recently, I've been reaching for the Elation Rib Tight before hitting the road. I specifically love that the tights are designed without side seams so I'm never distracted with itchy or uncomfortable legs. The ribbed texture makes the leggings feel a bit more elevated than standard workout gear, so I don't have to hesitate to text friends if I happen to be biking through their neighborhood. I'd wear the leggings with a cropped tank, my favorite fanny pack, and sneakers." — Rayna Rossitto, content coordinator.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
outsidemagazine

The Gear Our Editors Loved in August

August is the beginning of the end. The days grow shorter, a slight chill creeps into the air, and plants start to droop. It’s a time of year to savor. Here’s the gear Outside editors used to do just that. Mountainsmith Trippin’ Lil Fanny Pack ($25) This month, I’ve been...
SHOPPING
matadornetwork.com

What outdoor gear our editors are buying for fall

Whether or not you want to admit it, fall is right around the corner. That means there’s just a few months left to enjoy the great outdoors before winter shuts the door on our hiking, cycling, and camping plans. Luckily, fall is the perfect time to get out in nature and enjoy the not-too-hot, not-too-cold temperatures, changing leaves, and diminishing crowds. Getting the most out of fall, however, means equipping yourself with the right gear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Tights
theeverygirl.com

Our Fashion Editor’s Fall 2021 Wishlist

I’ve always been a proponent of a little retail therapy, but since starting my job as a fashion editor, I’ve had to do a 180-degree flip on my mentality of approaching it. I spend my days trying to find the very best things each season has to offer, which means that if I’m not careful, my apartment can turn into a sea of clothing bursting out of my closets. When it comes to fall clothes, this can become a serious problem.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

10 Halloween Costume Ideas For Silver Hair That Are Easy to Make

Halloween is the one holiday where you can become someone you're not just by switching your hair color. The go-to options are usually a vibrant red or hot pink, but why stop there? You can transform into a variety of different Halloween costumes with silver hair, too. A temporary spray-on hair dye that you can wash out at the end of the night will allow you to morph into any costume you choose without paying a visit to the salon or shelling out extra money for a silver wig.
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

If You've Gotten Into Tennis Recently, You Need a Cute Bag to Store Your Racquet

So many people have fallen in love with tennis recently, and it's not hard to see why. It's great exercise, it's a fun way to get together with friends while staying outside, and the clothes are adorable. If you're into the sport right now, you need a great way to store your gear. In short, you need a racquet bag.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
PopSugar

Zara Just Dropped These 13 Exciting New Pieces, and We're Not OK

From a lustrous satin bodysuit to a midriff-baring cropped shirt, Zara's new arrivals are more daring than ever. The fall releases teach us how to master the art of transitional dressing, and capture our excitement to spend more time outside with people. Aside from a few splurge-worthy pieces (thinking of the statement long coat and sharp wool blazer), the bulk of the edit is affordable yet each piece looks a lot more expensive than it is.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

9 best boots for fall, according to stylists in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. September is...
APPAREL
PopSugar

These 14 Dresses Have Pockets, So They'll Be Your Ultimate BFFs This Fall

Dresses with pockets are like a fully charged battery. Convenient, useful, and perfect for all-day adventures. This fall, we're not sacrificing comfort for style, so we're making sure to add a few of these types of practical dresses to our wardrobe. From a laidback denim style with a chest pocket to a knee-length jacket dress that doubles as outerwear, we found a mix of down-to-earth and polished designs with pockets for whatever plan you have on your calendar.
APPAREL
PopSugar

From Bluey to CoComelon, These Kid Costumes Are Pop Culture Crowd-Pleasers

For a year in which kids didn't get to do very much of anything, there's thankfully still a laundry list of 2021 references to inspire your little one's Halloween costume. Children's clothing brand Primary has teamed up with creative mom of three Lauren Mancke (of Instagram fame) to create DIY costumes that are inspired by major moments in entertainment and pop culture but are easy enough to pull off. They're all affordably created from Primary's gender-neutral staples and a few no-sew crafting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

15 stylish baseball hats for women in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Baseball caps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

The "Shullet" Haircut Blends 2 of This Year's Most Popular Hair Trends

The "shullet" haircut is an all-new take on the mullet trend. The style blends different characteristics of a mullet and a shag haircut. This cut is less dramatic than its old-school counterpart, but still lets you try the look. ICYMI, the mullet haircut has been on a comeback tour for...
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

The Meaning Behind Amanda Gorman's Royal Blue Met Gala Look Is as Beautiful as Her Dress

Amanda Gorman is a vision in blue! She wowed the nation at the presidential inauguration earlier the year with her beautiful poem and gorgeous Prada coat, and she did it again at her first-ever Met Gala Monday night. Wearing a royal blue Vera Wang minidress featuring a dramatic long train adorned with little pearls — as well as matching Stuart Weitzman sandals — the newcomer dazzled on the red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

From Classic Ideas to Pop Culture References, 23 Creative Halloween Costumes For Wheelchair Users

It's almost time to flaunt your best Halloween stuff, and if you're a wheelchair user, you may be looking for a costume that can be adapted for or incorporates your chair. These Instagrammers have shared their top wheelchair costume pics — and we rounded them up for 2021 Halloween costume inspiration! From pop culture costumes inspired by movies like The Incredibles and characters like Harley Quinn to classic costumes like aliens and witches, the sky's the limit when it comes to costume ideas. DIY your festive October 31 outfit together or pick up some props from your local store — there's a mix of ways to approach these ideas. Now sip on your pumpkin spice latte and gather some costume inspo with the pictures ahead.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy