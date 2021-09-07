CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason NFL power rankings: It's the Buccaneers and Chiefs until proven otherwise

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleEach week during the NFL season, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske ranks the 32 teams. In the preseason version, last season’s Super Bowl participants are at the top, with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers first and Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs second. The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams round out the top five. The New England Patriots, seeking a return to prominence, begin at No. 8. The Houston Texans are at the bottom.

