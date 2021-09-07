Preseason NFL power rankings: It’s the Buccaneers and Chiefs until proven otherwise

Ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 National Football League season, here are power rankings of all 32 teams from Audacy Sports. Joe Flacco probably isn't a threat, but Gardner Minshew now looms in Philadelphia. So too does the possibility of Eagles general manager Howie Roseman making a play for a veteran quarterback -- any of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson could be available -- next offseason. And if things break the right way for Carson Wentz in Indianapolis, the Eagles could have three first-round picks next offseason, leaving them with ample ammo should they be enamored by a given quarterback in the draft. Odds are, someone other than Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2022 season. But all you can ask for is a chance, and Hurts will get an opportunity to change the perception of the Eagles front office and the NFL landscape in 2021, where he will open the season as the team's starter. The former second-round pick is hardly a stranger to adversity, and certainly has the mental makeup to be a franchise quarterback. We'll see if the rest catches up in time for Hurts to be the long-term starter for Nick Sirianni and company.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO