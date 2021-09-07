CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finally, Jeter, Walker and Simmons to be inducted into HOF

By Associated Press
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Jeter visited Cooperstown when he was a kid nearly four decades ago and says he doesn't remember much about the trip. He's returning this week and likely won't ever forget even one moment. After a delay of well over a year, the former New York Yankees shortstop and captain...

www.foxnews.com

The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
NJ.com

How Yankees reacted to Gary Sanchez’s tone-setting, epic foolishness

NEW YORK — The Mets television broadcasters were hammering Gary Sanchez on air Friday night, and the Yankees catcher definitely deserved every bit of the first inning verbal abuse. His decision to just stand there at the plate after catching left fielder Joey Gallo’s perfect throw and let baserunner Jonathan...
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
thefocus.news

Who is Derek Jeter's wife? Player enters Hall Of Fame

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame after being elected in 2020. It’s likely his wife, Hannah, will be at the ceremony, so here’s everything we know about the Yankee wife. Covid has delayed everything around the globe: film and TV,...
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Yankees: Baseball Hall of Famer quiets Derek Jeter haters with simple message

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 07: MLB Hall of Famer Rod Carew looks on prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) If you’re not...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Why don’t the Yankees put players in the best position to succeed?

Leading up to and in the wake of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, fans have been sharing stories and articles about the Yankee Captain. Jeter’s modus operandi was his consistency, and many of the pieces I read mention that shortstop is the only position he ever played in the field. At the plate, his positioning was predictable as well. Out of the 2,747 MLB games he started, Jeter batted first or second in the order for 2,452 of them. In other words, he more or less occupied the same spot in the batting order in 90 percent of the games he played. That he had the same role in the field and at the plate undoubtedly helped Jeter establish the daily routines and habits that enabled him to succeed.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Benches Clear in Subway Series Finale After Stanton, Lindor Exchange Words

Benches cleared in Sunday's finale of the Subway Series as slugger Giancarlo Stanton exchanged words with shortstop Francisco Lindor in the middle of a home run trot. Rounding second base, after demolishing a game-tying two-run shot deep into the left-field bleachers, Stanton shuffled facing Lindor, nearly stopping to talk rather than continuing to jog toward third base.
MLB
MLB

On verge of HOF, Walker's 'butterflies are here'

DENVER -- Larry Walker spent 17 seasons in the Major Leagues. The first time he truly considered reaching the Baseball Hall of Fame was on January 21, 2020 -- the night he found out he was elected to Cooperstown. That was some 16 years after Walker retired as a player,...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Yankees Hall of Fame tribute to Derek Jeter will give you chills

The New York Yankees’ video tribute to Derek Jeter ahead of his National Baseball Hall of Fame induction will give you the chills. The Captain is going into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon, and the New York Yankees‘ tribute video of Derek Jeter will bring out all the emotions you have inside.
MLB
1049 The Edge

Watch As Cooperstown Welcomes Kalamazoo’s Derek Jeter to the HOF

It seems like forever ago, but after 18 month since his election, the day has finally arrived. Kalamazoo's Derek Jeter is being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. The Class of 2020, delayed by Covid, is getting its due this afternoon. Along with Jeter, entering the Hall will be catcher Ted Simmons, outfielder Larry Walker and posthumously, baseball players' union leader Marvin Miller.
MLB
103.9 The Breeze

Derek Jeter Inducted Into HOF Today-The Time I Made Jeter Laugh [AUDIO]

It is a long time coming for Yankee fans. Finally "The Captain" Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown today. For me, Derek Jeter will always be the best Yankee that ever played the game. I was fortunate six years ago to meet Derek Jeter and ask him a couple of questions. I even made "The Captain" laugh.
MLB

