Quite an honor: South Bend man elected state head of fraternal masons organization
SOUTH BEND — Kenneth A. Washington always knew the importance of receiving direction and encouragement from committed men of high character. Washington grew up in the Mississippi delta during the Civil Rights era. Someone spotted the high-achieving student in a small town about 80 miles south of Memphis. Encountering those committed, high character people changed the course of his life.www.southbendtribune.com
