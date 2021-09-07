CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

A chase involving stolen truck and atv lands a Lake area man in jail

Cover picture for the articleKMIZ — A Camden County man was arrested off Highway 52 in Saint Elizabeth after a brief police chase on Saturday. A Miller County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of vehicle theft. According to a news release, the suspect drove the stolen truck through a bean field and got stuck before running off. Kenneth Goldsberry, 45, of Montreal, then allegedly stole an ATV in the area of Lost Hill Road, narrowly striking the property owner.

