South Bend, IN

South Bend police work through 'hiccups' in adopting new ShotSpotter software

South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department recently rolled out a new crime analysis software that officials say will improve crime prevention and officer accountability. However, the software, which launched in early July and is called ShotSpotter Connect, has had some glitches that need to be ironed out before the department can begin to judge the system’s effectiveness, officials say.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
