Charlotte, NC

Review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a transporting vision, but it could use a touch more madness

 8 days ago

The story in "Dune" is set in motion by an ambitious, unwieldy and ill-advised transfer of power — an undertaking that extracts a terrible cost and seems doomed to end in frustration and defeat. Something similar might be said of the previous major attempts to wrest Frank Herbert's 1965 literary colossus to the big screen, even if recent history has sometimes looked back on those failures with a forgiving smile. Alejandro Jodorowsky's assuredly trippy, never-completed version has become a much-mythologized cinematic ruin. David Lynch's 1984 flop, reviled by many (including Lynch himself), can still inspire spasms of admiration for its mix of narrative intransigence and visionary strangeness.

