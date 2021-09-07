CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

1919: Royal welcome is planned for the arrival of South Bend soldier Sergeant Alex L. Arch

South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. Sept. 5, 1900: “The new scholastic year of the University of Notre Dame opened yesterday and students are pouring in from all parts of the United States. Others are coming from Cuba, Porto Rico, Peru, Mexico and Canada. Classes are being assigned and will begin on Friday.” — The South-Bend Daily Tribune.

