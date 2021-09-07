Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tipped to launch alongside Galaxy S22

Samsung will launch its Galaxy Tab S8 tablet range in early 2022, around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S22, according to a new rumour.

If there’s one manufacturer who most certainly hasn’t given up on the premium Android tablet game, it’s Samsung. But if recent reports are to be believed, its next flagship tablet launch has been delayed by a few months.

According to a post on South Korean message board Clien.net, which was then affirmed by Twitter tipster FrontTron, Samsung will launch the three-strong Galaxy Tab S8 range around the same time as its Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. In other words, some time in early 2022.

Looking at previous Samsung Galaxy Tab S releases, this would represent a bit of a delay. Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (pictured) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 landed in August (of 2020 and 2019 respectively).

It could well be worth the wait though. The report claims that the highest model in the forthcoming range, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will be a full-on iPad Pro 2021 rival. It will apparently be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2200 chip, which is set to be powered by an AMD GPU.

While Samsung’s chips haven’t exactly set the world alight in recent years, this one is claimed to be capable of mixing it with the mighty Apple M1 that powers the latest iPad Pro and Mac line-up.

In the above tweet, FrontTron claims that the so-called Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ model will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 chip, so we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out. Given Samsung’s track record, it’s quite possible that both could be true, or even that the Galaxy Tab S8 family’s processor provision will be split along regional lines.